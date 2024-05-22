England boss Southgate confident Kane will be fit for Euros after back injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. England boss Southgate confident Kane will be fit for Euros after back injury

England boss Southgate confident Kane will be fit for Euros after back injury

England's Harry Kane
England's Harry KaneReuters
England captain Harry Kane (30) has recovered from a back injury and is looking forward to the upcoming European Championship, manager Gareth Southgate (53) said on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich striker Kane missed his side's final two Bundesliga games with back issues he has been dealing with since before their Champions League semi-final loss to Real Madrid a fortnight ago.

However, England manager Southgate included the striker in his provisional squad for the June 14th - July 14th tournament.

"Kane is pretty much clear now. He is quite relaxed about it. I think a sensible decision was taken not to push for the last game there," Southgate said.

"Back problems can just happen, but it is not something we are concerned about at this moment in time. Our understanding of it is that it is something that is pretty much clear now."

Kane scored 44 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions in his first season at the German club, including four hat-tricks in the Bundesliga.

Yet he was unable to help Bayern win a trophy, the first time the German giants have failed to win silverware since 2012.

"It won't be nice for him and I am sure he will be aware of what people will say about that," Southgate said.

"But his love for this challenge and desire to make this work has never wavered and he is definitely looking forward to this tournament."

"He has delivered what we thought he would deliver in terms of goals in that league and I know the club are super happy with what he has done."

England play two friendlies - against Bosnia on June 3rd at St. James' Park and Iceland on June 7th at Wembley - before heading to the Euros, where they are in a group with Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

Mentions
FootballKane HarryEnglandEuro
Related Articles
Kane struggling with back injury ahead of Euros as he misses final Bayern game of season
Southgate keen to see England youngsters 'excel' ahead of Euro 2024
England announce provisional Euro 2024 squad with Eze in, Henderson & Rashford out
Updated
Show more
Football
Copa America teams to be allowed concussion substitutions
OPINION: FIFA celebrates 120 years without repairing the biggest crime in football history
'It's a mess': Manager Pochettino's departure from Chelsea shocks ex-players
Brazilian FA to resume championship matches in June after flooding
Man City's Pep Guardiola named Premier League Manager of the Year
Xabi Alonso ready to snap losing streak against Atalanta in Europa League final
Atalanta prepared for everything in Europa League final, says Gasperini
Injured Austria captain David Alaba left out of provisional Euro 2024 squad
Claudio Ranieri steps down as Cagliari manager amid retirement reports
Most Read
Pochettino leaves Chelsea despite positive end to Premier League season
England announce provisional Euro 2024 squad with Eze in, Henderson & Rashford out
Cristiano Ronaldo picked as Portugal name Euro 2024 squad with few surprises
Toni Kroos announces shock decision to retire from football following Euro 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings