Southgate keen to see England youngsters 'excel' ahead of Euro 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Southgate keen to see England youngsters 'excel' ahead of Euro 2024
Southgate keen to see England youngsters 'excel' ahead of Euro 2024
England manager Gareth Southgate gestures on the touchline during the international friendly against Brazil
England manager Gareth Southgate gestures on the touchline during the international friendly against Brazil
AFP
England manager Gareth Southgate shrugged off injuries in his squad ahead of a testing friendly against Belgium and said he's looking forward to seeing his rookies "excel" ahead of the European Championships.

Despite a 1-0 loss to Brazil on Saturday to a goal from 17-year-old sensation Endrick, Southgate is desperate to see how his third-ranked team match-up against fourth-ranked Belgium on Tuesday.

"Similar to (Brazil) we're talking about a high-level game, brilliant experience for the players, a chance to see new players again, build towards the summer," said Southgate after the five-time world champions ended his side's 10-match unbeaten run.

"We deliberately took two really high-level games and of course we've had to put out a very different team to the one we might have envisaged.

"So, we've still learned an awful lot ahead of the summer that's really important. You know, some of these boys are pushing for starting positions, some are pushing for places in the squad.

"You need to see them against that sort of level of opposition to see if they're going to be able to excel in the summer."

Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Sam Johnstone have all withdrawn from an already depleted England ahead of the game with Belgium at Wembley.

Walker and Maguire started Saturday's match but have now left Southgate's squad, as has backup goalkeeper Johnstone.

"Maguire, Walker and Johnstone have returned to their respective clubs for assessment having sustained injuries in recent days," the FA said in a statement.

Manchester City's Rico Lewis, who made his debut against North Macedonia in November, and uncapped Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford have been moved into the senior squad from the England Under-21 set-up.

England captain Harry Kane missed Saturday's game with an ankle injury and had already been ruled out of facing Belgium.

Mentions
FootballEuroMaguire HarryWalker KyleJohnstone SamKane HarryLewis RicoTrafford JamesEngland
Related Articles
Maguire among injured England trio ruled out of Belgium friendly
OPINION: Gareth Southgate faces tough choice selecting Harry Kane's England deputy
Gareth Southgate sees 'good performances' despite England's defeat
Show more
Football
Gareth Southgate backs 'underestimated' Ivan Toney to shine in England audition
USA see off Mexico in Nations League final marred by homophobic chants
Updated
Gallagher hopes Chelsea role can help him make England's Euro squad
Pellegrini pearler helps Italy win over Ecuador in New Jersey
Chelsea back on top of WSL after 2-0 win over West Ham, Brighton see off Leicester
Gerardo Martino fury after Messi-less Miami thrashed by New York Red Bulls
Austria and Germany score two of the fastest international goals in history
Brazil manager Dorival Junior savours 'special' debut win against England
Most Read
Austria and Germany score two of the fastest international goals in history
Gerardo Martino fury after Messi-less Miami thrashed by New York Red Bulls
Andy Murray says watching Carlos Alcaraz play tennis makes him smile
Sun returns to Miami as Swiatek chases 'Sunshine Double', Sabalenka dumped out

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings