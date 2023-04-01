England's Bellingham and Colwill withdraw from Euro squad with shoulder injuries

Jude Bellingham missed Real Madrid's last two games
Jude Bellingham missed Real Madrid's last two games
Reuters
Jude Bellingham (20) and Levi Colwill (20) withdrew from the England squad with shoulder injuries on Tuesday ahead of their last two Euro 2024 qualifier matches.

Midfielder Bellingham and defender Colwill will return to their clubs to continue their rehabilitation, the English FA said in a statement.

Colwill missed Chelsea's Premier League match against Manchester City on Sunday, while Bellingham has been out of Real Madrid's last two matches.

England, who sit atop Group C with 16 points from six matches, have already qualified for Euro 2024. They play eliminated sides Malta and North Macedonia on Friday and Monday.

Follow England's game against Malta with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEnglandColwill LeviBellingham JudeMaltaNorth MacedoniaEuro
