Italy coach Spalletti asked federation before including Zaniolo in Euro qualifying squad

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Italy coach Spalletti asked federation before including Zaniolo in Euro qualifying squad
Italy coach Spalletti asked federation before including Zaniolo in Euro qualifying squad
Luciano Spalletti on the touchline at Wembley
Luciano Spalletti on the touchline at Wembley
Reuters
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti (64) said on Monday that he asked the national federation before including Nicolo Zaniolo (24) in their latest Euro 2024 squad, with the forward assisting authorities in their investigation into alleged illegal betting activity.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) gave the all-clear for the Aston Villa player to be called up on Friday for the crucial Group C qualifying games at home to North Macedonia on November 17th and away to Ukraine three days later.

Spalletti told a press conference on Monday: "He (Zaniolo) had nothing to do with that situation (betting on football). There is nothing.

"Before calling Zaniolo I spoke to the President (Gabriele Gravina) and the federation and there was nothing against this."

Italy can book a place at next year's Euros if they beat visiting North Macedonia and avoid defeat away to Ukraine.

Zaniolo was allowed to leave the squad last month before the qualifiers versus Malta and England, along with fellow midfielder Sandro Tonali (23), after the two players were told of their involvement in an investigation by Turin prosecutors.

Last month Zaniolo's Premier League club issued a statement saying: "Aston Villa can confirm Nicolo Zaniolo is assisting the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the relevant authorities' investigation into alleged illegal betting activity."

Newcastle United's Tonali has since been banned for 10 months, while Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli (22) accepted a seven-month ban for breaching rules on betting on matches.

Fagioli has made one appearance for Italy but was not in the squad for the previous round of international games.

LOCATELLI INJURED

Spalletti added that he had sent Manuel Locatelli (25) home after the midfielder was injured in training, while Tottenham Hotspur left back Destiny Udogie (20) was left out through injury.

"He (Udogie) is injured, otherwise I would have called him. He made some errors in that game (against Chelsea on November 6th) but he's proved to be a player with strength."

Udogie, who is still struggling with a muscle injury he picked up last month, returned to the Spurs side for their 4-1 loss to Chelsea but was sent off for two bookings as the hosts finished the Premier League game with nine men.

He was suspended for Tottenham's 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

England, who have already punched their ticket to the finals in Germany, lead the table on 16 points from six games followed by Ukraine, who have played seven, with 13 and Italy on 10.

Euro 2024 Group C standings
Flashscore

"If we win the first game, it gives an advantage for the second match," Spalletti added on Monday. "So we must focus on the upcoming fixture (against North Macedonia).

"I don't make my assessments thinking about two games. Of course, we'll make changes, but we take one step at a time."

Follow Italy's game against North Macedonia with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballItalyNorth MacedoniaUkraineZaniolo NicoloEnglandMaltaUdogie DestinyTonali SandroFagioli NicoloLocatelli ManuelEuro
Related Articles
Juventus midfielder Fagioli apologises after being handed ban over betting
James Maddison pulls out of England's Euro 2024 qualifiers with injury
Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy squad over police investigation into reported gambling
Show more
Football
Hernan Crespo takes charge at UAE club Al Ain after Schreuder departure
Robert Sanchez says Chelsea are now aiming for top four spot after thrilling City draw
Richarlison and Sancho among stars on Saudi Pro League radar
Horan sets sights on ninth Women's Champions League crown for Lyon
Mitchell, Blanc & Ten Hag: A new-look management team worthy of Man Utd?
EXCLUSIVE: Chopra says Cooper is happy with Forest progress while no one can touch Man City
Weekend highlights: Dimarco scores a beauty, PSV dominate and Malmo celebrate league title
Thousands of fans welcome Charlton funeral cortege at Old Trafford
Updated
Team of the Week: Mbappe and Benzema in the goals as Leroy Sane continues to impress
Most Read
Djokovic beats Rune in ATP Finals thriller to secure top spot in year-end rankings
Zverev battles from set down to beat Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
'Did you have fun?' - Guardiola and Pochettino revel in Premier League classic
Rodri hails Manchester City's positive mentality in 4-4 draw with Chelsea

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings