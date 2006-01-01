England's Phil Foden confident his partnership with Jude Bellingham will improve

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. England's Phil Foden confident his partnership with Jude Bellingham will improve

England's Phil Foden confident his partnership with Jude Bellingham will improve

Foden struggled to perform on the left wing
Foden struggled to perform on the left wingProfimedia
After a shaky start to England's European Championship campaign that had critics questioning his starting spot, Phil Foden (24) insists his partnership with Jude Bellingham (20) will only flourish.

Foden was a headliner this past Premier League season, pouring in 27 goals for Manchester City across all competitions to win Premier League Footballer of the Year honours.

But lining up on the left of a front three in England's 1-0 win over Serbia, with Jude Bellingham occupying the central No. 10 position in which Foden has thrived with City, he drifted out of the game.

"Jude's obviously an exceptional talent," Foden said in a Football Association video. "He's a leader now, I think he's turning into a leader. I think our link-up play is good at times and I think it's improving as well, and can keep getting better. So he's an exciting talent and I enjoy playing with him."

While some chalked up Sunday's performance as just a bad game for Foden, it drew criticism from some pundits.

"I don't think Phil Foden played well, he didn't get into it," former England striker Ian Wright said on the BBC match broadcast. "People talk about Foden and his positions. I can understand that because of how good he is as a footballer, but he didn't get into the game.

"We can't always blame the system. He needs to make it happen for himself and demand the ball," Wright said.

Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas said players with Foden's talent have the quality to hold the ball anywhere on the pitch.

"It's about do you want it enough to make a difference and hold the ball for your team? Do you want to make things happen? Do you enjoy getting the ball under pressure?" he said. "I think players like Foden, they need to step up."

Foden, who City manager Pep Guardiola has described as the "most talented player" he has ever seen, struggled during his European Championship debut three years ago as well, and was taken out of the team after England's opening two games.

His performance at the 2022 World Cup was a far different story. His first appearance was as a 71st-minute substitute against Iran. He then scored in England's 3-0 win over Wales, and then assisted goals by Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka in their 3-0 win over Senegal in the round of 16.

"I think the first game of a major tournament is always the most difficult," Foden said of the Serbia win that England nearly blew with a nervy second half. "Obviously, we had to defend at times and dig deep.

"But I think that shows a different side to us and if we're going to win something, I think that we have to do that."

England, who sit atop Group C, face Denmark on Thursday in Frankfurt and close out the group stage against Slovenia on June 25th.

Mentions
FootballFoden PhilBellingham JudeEnglandEuro
Related Articles
Southgate faces Foden dilemma ahead of England's clash with Denmark
EURO 2024 Preview: England's Three Lions ready to roar over the line at last
Grealish and Maguire out as Eze and Wharton make 26-man England squad
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Albania strike first against Croatia through Laci in crucial clash
Updated
All you need to know about Kenya’s draw for U17 Women's World Cup
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic wants his team to get more respect
Transfer News LIVE: Kvaratskhelia saga with Napoli rumbles on, Chelsea chase Omorodion
Updated
New signing Chidera Ejuke excited by 'huge' Sevilla project
Terry Butcher: 'I'd have won World Cup with Bellingham in my England team'
EXCLUSIVE: Former Netherlands & Czech Republic players look back on their Euro 2004 classic
The formula for success that can get Hungary back on track at EURO 2024
FIFA and UEFA oppose Italian plan to oversee club finances, says FIGC chief
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal fight back to beat stubborn Czechs after Turkey edge Georgia
Transfer News LIVE: Kvaratskhelia saga with Napoli rumbles on, Chelsea chase Omorodion
EURO 2024 Tracker: Albania strike first against Croatia through Laci in crucial clash
Guler stunner gets Turkey past impressive Georgia in thrilling Group F opener

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings