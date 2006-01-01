EURO 2024 Preview: England's Three Lions ready to roar over the line at last

Phil Foden is one of the England stars expected to light up the Euros this summer

England head to Euro 2024 in Germany as one of the tournament's most fancied sides and bookies' favourite to finally end their 58-year trophy drought come the final in July.

Having gone as close as could be before falling to Italy via a penalty shootout at Wembley in the final of Euro 2020, England fans, pundits and players expect their mightily talented squad to go one further this time around and lift the European Championship for the first time in the nation's history.

Looking back: Heartbreak and progress

The 2020 Euros were a turning point. Led by the goalscoring heroics of Harry Kane, an in-form Raheem Sterling and the midfield brilliance of Declan Rice, England reached their first major final since 1966.

However, the penalty shootout defeat to Italy reignited the debate surrounding manager Gareth Southgate's tactics and his ability to deliver silverware.

Controversy swirled around his decision to introduce key attackers Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in the dying embers of extra-time rather than sooner, only for both to miss vital spot kicks.

Despite the heartbreak, England's qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 was dominant. They comfortably topped their group, showcasing a more expansive and attacking style under Southgate.

This tactical shift puts the spotlight on exciting young players like Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, who will be expected to light up the tournament.

Strengths: A perfect storm of youth and experience

England boasts a wealth of young attacking talent that could be the envy of any team, so much so that some of Southgate's usual hitters up front haven't made the cut this time around such as Jack Grealish and Rashford.

Foden's creativity and dribbling skills offer a constant threat, and he's been one of the best players in the Premier League this season, notching up 19 goals and eight assists in 35 appearances.

Meanwhile, Bellingham seems to be the man with the weight of the nation on his shoulders. The Real Madrid star's box-to-box dominance provides both attacking impetus and defensive cover.

These young stars are perfectly complemented by a core of experienced players who reached the Euro 2020 final. Kane's leadership and goalscoring prowess remain vital - and he's enjoyed one of his most fruitful seasons in front of goal during his maiden campaign in the colours of Bayern Munich.

Then there's Rice, whose defensive shield provides a platform for the attacking talent to flourish. Southgate's new approach, ideally prioritising attacking football over a safer defensive style, could finally unlock the potential of England's gifted forwards.

That said, England's recent history hasn't been all rosy. They've only won one of their four games in 2024 - albeit friendlies - and failed to register goals in two of those games (the home losses to Brazil and Iceland).

Weaknesses: Defence and past demons

Lingering concerns remain about England's central defence.

While Harry Maguire's form has been indifferent at club level for some time, he's always seemed to turn up for England when it matters and was regarded as one of Southgate's most reliable choices at the back.

Injury has ruled him out of the tournament altogether, and the experienced Manchester United defender - who has 63 international caps - still leaves a gaping hole in the squad. Injuries or a lack of form could expose this area of the pitch, especially as the other dead cert first-choice defender, John Stones, is also seemingly struggling for full fitness.

England will be hoping that Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Joe Gomez, and Lewis Dunk can step up on the big stage, but they have only a combined 36 caps between them.

There are also major issues at left-back, with United's Luke Shaw the only recognised player in that position included in the squad, and the 28-year-old has barely played five games since Christmas after another injury-hit season.

The weight of history and past tournament failures can also be a significant weakness. The pressure to finally end the trophy drought can create a stifling atmosphere, leading to cautious play and missed opportunities.

Mentality and pressure have often been England's downfall. Can the young players handle the expectations, and will the more experienced heads provide the necessary guidance to navigate the high-pressure environment?

Finally, Southgate's decision-making has been scrutinised in the past, particularly regarding substitutions and tactical tweaks during crucial moments. Will he be able to make the right calls under the intense scrutiny of a major tournament, with so many expecting the Three Lions to go all the way this time?

Probable starting XI (4-3-3):

Starting XI Flashscore

GK: Jordan Pickford

RB: Kyle Walker

CB: John Stones

CB: Marc Guehi

LB: Kieran Trippier

CM: Declan Rice

CM: Trent Alexander-Arnold

CM: Jude Bellingham

LW: Phil Foden

ST: Harry Kane

RW: Bukayo Saka

Group stage test and tournament rivals

England's group stage looks tricky. Serbia, with their physical play in the opening match, could be a real test. However, their biggest threat for top spot will likely be Denmark, who boast a squad of players who are regularly turning out for clubs in Europe's top divisions.

Beyond the group stage, the usual suspects - France, Germany, Portugal, and Spain - remain the biggest challengers.

However, don't underestimate the likes of Belgium, with their golden generation still hanging on, or a young and exciting Netherlands side.

It's also likely England will face their Euro 2020 conquerors in Italy along the way.

Will they win it?

England has all the ingredients to be successful. Their youthful exuberance, coupled with experienced leadership, makes them a genuine force to be reckoned with, should their key players remain fit and firing for the duration.

Even then, few other nations can boast of England's squad depth and quality on the bench.

However, overcoming the mental hurdle and Southgate navigating the tactical battles will be crucial.

On paper, they are strong contenders, but whether they can finally roar and finally bring football home remains to be seen. It may have to be a simple case of 'we're gonna score one more than you.'