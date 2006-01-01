Germans have a soft spot for England after my Bayern move, says Kane

Germans have a soft spot for England after my Bayern move, says Kane

Kane feels at home in Germany
Kane feels at home in Germany
Harry Kane (30) said German fans look upon the England team a little more fondly since his move to Bayern Munich, though the skipper does not expect the hosts to be cheering Gareth Southgate's side on at the European Championship.

Kane, who left Tottenham for Bayern in a 120 million ($129m) transfer last year, scored 44 goals in 45 games in all competitions for the German side but they failed to win the Bundesliga for the first time since 2013.

Despite that disappointment, Kane said he has enjoyed his time in Germany and that he was happy to return for the Euros.

“Tommy (Thomas Muller) left me a little note, because they were here just a couple of weeks ago,” Kane told reporters ahead of Sunday's Group C match against Serbia.

He added that being back in Germany was a bit of a "home from home".

England and Germany have a fierce football rivalry which has played out at both the World Cup and Euros. 

England beat West Germany 4-2 in the 1966 World Cup final and enjoyed a 2-0 win in the round of 16 at Euro 2020. The Germans came out on top in a penalty shootout in the 1990 World Cup semi-finals in Italy, where England's Paul Gascoigne broke down in tears after receiving a yellow card that meant he would have missed the final.

"The reception I’ve had since I’ve been at Bayern has been incredible and ever since I’ve been in the hotel, I’ve had some of the staff come up and say hello," said Kane.

"I’m not saying they want England to win, but I think they have a little soft spot for us – now I’m here – and that’s fantastic."

