Harry Kane says England squad has enough experience for success at Euro 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Harry Kane says England squad has enough experience for success at Euro 2024

Harry Kane says England squad has enough experience for success at Euro 2024

Kane struggled with a back injury towards the end of the season
Kane struggled with a back injury towards the end of the seasonReuters
Half of Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024 have never played at a major tournament but captain Harry Kane (30) said that everyone who made the cut deserved their place and there is enough experience in their ranks to be successful in Germany.

Harry Maguire, who has 63 caps, and Jack ­Grealish (36 caps) were among those omitted as Southgate trimmed his squad to 26 players for the June 14-July 14 European Championship.

"I think we have more than enough experience," Kane told British media. "Especially a lot of players who have played in two or three tournaments. There are always going to be new players, ­players who deserve to be here.

"For the boys who missed out ... It is sad to see them go but ultimately that is what you get playing for England. The manager has to take tough decisions.

"Everyone has earned the right to be here. That is what we have said. Everyone brings something ­different to the team and we are going to need all 26 players if we are going to be successful."

England's recent form
England's recent formFlashscore

Bayern Munich forward Kane struggled with a back injury towards the end of the season but returned to play in England's win over Bosnia and Herzegovina last week and the 1-0 loss to Iceland on Friday.

"I am all good," Kane said of his fitness. "The plan was for me to play 60 minutes against Iceland. It has been a really good camp for me personally in that sense.

"Getting a good week of ­training, 30 minutes (against Bosnia and Herzegovina), a few more days of training, then 60 minutes. I feel really prepared and in a good place."

England begin their Euro 2024 campaign on June 16 against Serbia in Group C.

Mentions
FootballEuroKane HarryEngland
Related Articles
Grealish and Maguire out as Eze and Wharton make 26-man England squad
Gareth Southgate says England must get Harry Kane 'right' before Euros
England boss Southgate confident Kane will be fit for Euros after back injury
Show more
Football
Fenerbahce coach Mourinho eyeing Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg
Transfer News LIVE: Wirtz attracting attention in Spain, Bayern open to Kimmich exit
Updated
Predicting Nigeria's starting XI against Benin: Boniface and Chukwueze to start?
Angel Di Maria on target as Argentina down Ecuador in Copa America warm-up
Frustrated France fail to break through against Canada in warm-up draw
Slick Slovakia make short work of wasteful Wales in final Euro warm-up
Frattesi fires Italy to narrow win over Bosnia & Herzegovina in final friendly
Former Liverpool defender Alan Hansen 'seriously ill in hospital'
Senegal and Tunisia stay top of African World Cup qualifying tables
Most Read
Double disappointment for Paolini as Gauff and Siniakova clinch French Open title
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins five-setter against Zverev to become French Open champion
Transfer News LIVE: Wirtz attracting attention in Spain, Bayern open to Kimmich exit
Alcaraz wins maiden French Open title after edging five-set epic against Zverev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings