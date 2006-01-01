Gareth Southgate says England must get Harry Kane 'right' before Euros

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Gareth Southgate says England must get Harry Kane 'right' before Euros

Gareth Southgate says England must get Harry Kane 'right' before Euros

Kane is suffering with a back injury
Kane is suffering with a back injuryReuters
England manager Gareth Southgate said Brentford striker Ivan Toney (28) will get some minutes in their friendly against Iceland on Friday but getting captain Harry Kane (30) back up to speed ahead of the European Championship takes precedence.

Bayern Munich forward Kane struggled with a back injury towards the end of the season and only played the final 30 minutes of England's 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday, netting the third from close range.

"Toney will be involved in the game on Friday but I have got to get Harry Kane right,” said Southgate, who has to whittle down his squad to 26 players by Friday.

"So sometimes the priorities of what’s required and what you would like to see as well, you can’t achieve all of those objectives. Simple as that."

Southgate said Friday's game at Wembley takes on added significance as it is their final warm-up for Euro 2024 in Germany.

"We want to build on (Monday's) performance, physically it’s an important game for players," he added.

"Even for players who have played a lot of football they still need rhythm of playing matches.. Friday becomes an important exercise for us."

England open their campaign on June 16 against Serbia in Group C.

Mentions
FootballEuroKane HarryEngland
Related Articles
England boss Southgate confident Kane will be fit for Euros after back injury
Kane struggling with back injury ahead of Euros as he misses final Bayern game of season
Eze singled out by Southgate after impressing in first England start
Show more
Football
Team of the Season 2023/24: Generational talents, late bloomers & superstars of the game
Antonio Conte appointed Napoli head coach on three-year deal
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Sports finance expert says Man City appeal over 115 charges will run into 2025
ARD poll suggests more than one in four Germans are not interested in EURO 2024
Nigeria vs South Africa: The tale of a notable qualification rivalry
War-ravaged Ukraine to bring fighting spirit to Euros
Luka Modric set for international swan song with Croatia at Euro 2024
Czech Republic aim to surprise again under new coach Ivan Hasek
Kevin De Bruyne key to Belgium's hopes but doubts remain over his fitness
Most Read
Djokovic withdraws from French Open due to knee injury, Sinner to be number one
AFCON top scorer Nsue played illegally for Equatorial Guinea for 11 years
Cristiano Ronaldo picked as Portugal name Euro 2024 squad with few surprises
Manchester City reportedly sue Premier League over 'discrimination'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings