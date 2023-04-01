England's 'serial winners' can end trophy drought, says defender Tyrone Mings

Scores
News
Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings
Reuters
England's squad is packed with "serial winners" and has the potential to bring the country its first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup, defender Tyrone Mings (30) said ahead of the next round of Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The 30-year-old, who helped Aston Villa secure a seventh-place finish in the Premier League, was recalled to Gareth Southgate's team after a 15-month absence.

England's 25-man squad also includes Manchester City treble-winners John Stones, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips as well as elite young talent such Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham.

Declan Rice, who captained West Ham United to their first European trophy in 58 years, is also in the squad bidding to reach Euro 2024 in Germany.

"The manager always talks about your club experiences and adding to the group. We have a squad full of serial winners," Mings told British media.

"When you look around the European competitions and domestic competitions and the amount of players that were involved in those, it can only help."

England's upcoming fixtures
Flashscore

England, who were knocked out of last year's World Cup in the quarter-finals by France, have won both their Euro 2024 qualifiers so far and continue their Group C campaign in Malta on Friday before hosting North Macedonia on June 19euro.

"For sure (England can win a trophy) and that's not just down to talent... There's a nice blend of experience and youth, people coming into their peak years," Mings added.

Mentions
FootballEnglandMings TyroneEuro
Netherlands finding end of season energy as they chase Nations League crown