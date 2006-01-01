EURO 2024 Preview: Spalletti looking to revive injury-ravaged reigning champions Italy

There are several players Italy coach Luciano Spalletti would have liked to count on who, due to injuries and suspensions, have remained at home, and it is for this reason that today more than ever, the strength of his national team will have to hinge on the group rather than individuals, but the feeling is that something is missing in terms of quality.

Spalletti steps in after shock departure

An Italy shaped on the strength of hard work and ideas, worthy of the expectations of an entire country dreaming of new magic nights. This is the mantra of Azzurri coach Spalletti, who leads his nation into the complicated challenge of a European Championship to be played as reigning champions.

On either side of the Euro 2020 triumph was a double disappointment that is difficult to forget - failing to qualify for two consecutive World Cups - and Roberto Mancini's shock departure last summer was another one.

It was a change of direction that was as unexpected as it was sudden, and it led to the coach that made Napoli champions taking the helm of an Italy that seemed adrift and in danger of missing out on the Euros.

And yet in just under three months, the Azzurri, led by the Tuscan coach, secured qualification and, even if they're placed in a group of death with Spain, Croatia and Albania, they do not want to think about playing a tournament as a support act to the favourites as they defend the trophy they lifted at Wembley.

Strengths

Having risen to the helm of the Azzurri ship, Spalletti immediately introduced the footballing principles that saw him triumph in Naples with a 4-3-3 capable of combining good football with good results, with short and quick exchanges supported by a defence that's solid but also capable of setting up attacks.

His Italy, in short, is a team that tries - regardless of the opponent's characteristics - to play the game by putting the coach's ideas into play. Whether they succeed or not is another matter. After being held to a draw in his debut against North Macedonia, Spalletti's team have slowly recovered, playing proactive football and experimenting with different tactical setups on their way to Germany.

The team has a strong Inter contingent with Nicolo Barella in midfield together with Davide Frattesi, who scored the winning goal against Bosnia, and Federico Dimarco and Matteo Darmian in defence, where Francesco Acerbi had to be replaced at the last minute.

The frontline will hopefully feature an in-form Federico Chiesa and Gianluca Scamacca. The striker has had a finale of a season to remember, being a key player for Atalanta, who surprised everyone by winning the Europa League.

In goal, Azzurri captain Gianluigi Donnarumma's place has never been in doubt despite some mistakes.

Weaknesses

Italy are in a tough group at the Euros and will be without more than a few important players.

In addition to Acerbi and Giorgio Scalvini, the long-suffering Domenico Berardi will also not be present. For the Sassuolo forward, the bad luck continues: on his latest return from injury, the player hurt himself again, with an Achilles tendon tear ending his hopes of going to Germany.

There was also no luck for Tottenham's Destiny Udogie, who - after being called up three times by Spalletti, had to undergo surgery at the end of April. He's not the only absentee from the Premier League with Nicolo Zaniolo also injured and Sandro Tonali, still suspended for betting on matches.

Considering that the Italian football movement is not going through its best moment in terms of quality, heavy absences such as these could represent a real weak point for Spalletti, who also lacks a real number 10.

Tactics and formation

The injuries to Acerbi and Scalvini have pushed the coach to lean towards a four-man defence, but switching to a three-man backline is still possible. It is for this reason that there are two starting XIs that Spalletti could decide to choose.

The 4-2-3-1 deployed against Turkey was deployed largely because of the unavailability of some players, and therefore, the coach could revert to the 3-4-2-1 seen against Bosnia.

Italy in a 4-2-3-1: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Bastoni, Dimarco; Barella, Jorginho, Pellegrini; Raspadori, Scamacca, Chiesa.

Italy's 4-2-3-1 against Turkey Flashscore

Italy in a 3-4-2-1: Donnarumma; Darmian, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Jorginho, Dimarco; Pellegrini, Chiesa; Scamacca.

Italy's 3-4-2-1 against Bosnia Flashscore

In a tournament that, at best, lasts a month, Spalletti is aware that form and fitness will be crucial rather than reputation, and in this respect, Giovanni Di Lorenzo does not seem to have arrived to the training camp in great shape, which is why he could lose his place to Raoul Bellanova, the star man of Torino.

The same goes for the centre of defence, where Gianluca Mancini is still hoping to steal a starting spot from Alessandro Buongiorno, despite the fact that the Roma player didn't show great things against Turkey. Nevertheless, Spalletti knows he can count on him just as he knows he has an extra weapon in Frattesi.

Talking points

The selection of Nicolo Fagioli had seemed, more than anything else, a symbolic decision through which Spalletti - and the whole of the Italian FA - wanted to send a signal, bringing back the Juventus midfielder to help him overcome the worst moment of his career, his gambling ban.

With the passing of the days, training sessions and matches though, the coach has realised that in these last seven months, Fagioli has worked not only mentally, but also physically, and it is for this reason that his inclusion in the final squad is surprising only up to a certain point.

The Bianconeri midfielder has made it clear that he can provide the Azzurri midfield with the dynamism that Jorginho no longer seems to be able to give for the full 90 minutes at the highest level, although the return to the team of the other Nicolo, Barella, will also help in this aspect.

Italy have options in midfield Getty Images via AFP

The other hot topic concerns the attack, where Spalletti has no choice: he will have to rely on the duo of Chiesa and Scamacca, the only forwards standing out in what is probably the least talented area of the Azzurri.

An understanding between them needs to be sought and found as soon as possible because the Euros must begin with a victory against Albania - any other result, given the other teams in the group, would be disastrous. A victory alone might not even be enough to qualify for the round of 16, which is why it will be crucial to score as many goals as possible.

Prediction

The tournament for the Italians will begin on June 15, in Dortmund against Albania, the surprise package of qualifying. The match against Spain will be on the 20th in Gelsenkirchen and the final group clash will be on the 24th against Croatia, in Leipzig.

The top two of each group and the four best third-placed teams qualify, so it is therefore difficult to predict the possible draws for the knockout rounds. Regardless though, the goal, as reigning European champions, cannot be anything other than to aim to defend that title.

However, considering the quality of France, England and Portugal, and the fact that Germany are playing at home, reaching the semi-finals could be a great source of satisfaction for the Azzurri, who are well aware that the main target they cannot really afford to miss is the 2026 World Cup.