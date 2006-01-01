EURO 2024 Talking Points: Demiral the Turkish hero as Dutch find attacking verve

EURO 2024 Talking Points: Demiral the Turkish hero as Dutch find attacking verve

Turkey's players and staff celebrate the win on Tuesday
Turkey's players and staff celebrate the win on Tuesday
Day 19 of EURO 2024 gave us the final round of 16 games before a two-day break and they didn't disappoint. Here are our talking points after Dutch and Turkish delight in Germany.

Dutch show attacking strength as Koeman releases shackles

It may have taken three group games of lacklustre football, but after their convincing 3-0 win over Romania to reach the quarter-finals, the Netherlands looked to have turned a corner.

In those group games, they struggled to create chances and much was made of their wasteful finishing as they finished third in the standings.

But against Romania, they looked to be nearing their best. Cody Gakpo, in particular, was excellent, scoring in the first half with a powerful strike to the near post and setting up another for Donyell Malen late on, he was a threat throughout. He is now the current top scorer in the competition and it wouldn’t be past him to add to his tally before he heads back to club football. 

Cody Gakpo's goal sequence against Romania
Cody Gakpo's goal sequence against Romania

But, the main reason for their attacking verve was the strength and dynamism of their midfield. Malen added drive in the second half - not to mention two goals - and Tijjani Reijnders had one of his best performances in a Dutch shirt, catching the eye with his lung-busting runs that cut Romania open time and again.

It feels like Ronald Koeman, after much tinkering, has found his best XI and if they play like that again, they will be a threat in EURO 2024’s latter stages.

Demiral shows the way for Turkey at both ends of pitch

Tournament football sometimes finds unlikely heroes and as he was being pushed by his jubilant teammates towards his own fans, Merih Demiral cut a surprised figure.

But the centre-back was the match winner in Turkey’s 2-1 win over Austria, scoring both goals from corners and he was a colossus at the back throughout, gaining a 9.6 rating from us at Flashscore.

He showed his side the way, but Turkey produced their best performance of the tournament to sink what were many people’s dark horses in Austria.

Merih Demiral's game against Austria
Merih Demiral's game against Austria

With 17 clearances, 13 duels won and six interceptions, he barely put a foot wrong. The Al Ahli player did have his goalkeeper Mert Gunok to thank for a wonder save late on to keep it at 2-1, but Turkey were defiant and valiant throughout.

Ralf Rangnick’s men can consider themselves unlucky not to have least taken it to extra time given they had nearly two more goals in the expected goals metric, but their main striker Marko Arnautovic was ineffective during the game - marked out of it by Turkey and then missing those clear-cut chances when the ball ran his way.

Turkey will now face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals and they will need another superb defensive display if they are to make a first semi-final since 2008.

Mentions
