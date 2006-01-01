EURO 2024 Team of the Group Stage: Musiala and Spain's midfield duo the standout players

EURO 2024 Team of the Group Stage: Musiala and Spain's midfield duo the standout players

Jamal Musiala is playing an extremely strong European Championship so far
Jamal Musiala is playing an extremely strong European Championship so far
The group stages of the 2024 European Championship are now officially over, so it's time to take a look in the rear-view mirror. Which players have dazzled the most over the past few days? We've taken a look.

Six different nations are represented in our team of the round, and Spain perhaps unsurprisingly dominate the best XI with four of their players making the cut.

The nominations are based solely on the Flashscore player ratings system, which is based on a number of statistics. Only those who have played at least 100 minutes have been nominated.

The best team of the Euro 2024 group stage
The best team of the Euro 2024 group stage

Goalkeeper

Giorgi Mamardashvili (Georgia) 7.7

The Georgians are one of the big surprises at Euro 2024, and they have goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to thank for their progress to the last 16. The Valencia man made a sensational 10 saves against the Czech Republic and kept a clean sheet in the sensational 2-0 win against Portugal.

Defence

Dani Carvajal (Spain) 7.7

Dani Carvajal is 32 years old, but still puts in an enormous amount of running. He covered 21.5 kilometres in his two appearances in the group stage and contributed a goal in the 3-0 win against Croatia.

Aymeric Laporte (Spain) 7.7

Aymeric Laporte is proof that a move to Saudi Arabia does not necessarily mean a drop in performance. When the 30-year-old has been called upon, he has impressed. It is largely thanks to him that Spain have not conceded a single goal at this tournament.

Ruben Dias (Portugal) 7.7

The fact that Ruben Dias was rested on the final matchday against Georgia was immediately noticeable. Without him, Portugal's defence lost its usual aplomb and a 2-0 defeat was the direct result.

Nuno Mendes (Portugal) 7.8

With a maximum speed of 35.2 km/h, Nuno Mendes is one of the fastest players at this year's European Championship. He is tactically disciplined and also brings a lot of attacking threat to the Portuguese left flank.

Midfield

Toni Kroos (Germany) 7.8

Toni Kroos' passes always come with the utmost precision, which is impressively underlined by a completion rate of 95.7 per cent. The old master has already delivered 326 passes to his teammates at this European Championship - the next best midfielder in this category would be the Italian Nicolo Barella, with 105 passes fewer.

Kroos' pass map vs Scotland
Kroos' pass map vs Scotland

Pedri (Spain) 8.0

Much has already been written about Pedri's talent. He is only 21 years old and yet forms the centrepiece of title favourites Spain.

Fabian Ruiz (Spain) 8.1

There are certainly bigger names in the Spanish squad than Fabian Ruiz. However, the 28-year-old has been an absolute top performer so far. His wonderful goal in the 3-0 win against Croatia will live long in the memory of many fans, and his pass completion rate of 91.5 per cent also leaves no room for any doubt; in his current form, Ruiz is a world-class player.

Attack

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) 7.8

With eight completed dribbles, two goals and an immense amount of running for an attacking player, Cody Gakpo has truly earned his nomination in the best XI.

Gakpo has scored twice
Gakpo has scored twice

Kylian Mbappe (France) 8.5

Kylian Mbappe has already taken centre stage several times at this European Championship. His impending move to Real Madrid hit the international headlines just before the start of the tournament. In the opener against Austria, he first set up an own goal with a great individual move, then broke his nasal bone.

Anyone who feared that the superstar would miss the rest of the European Championships was proved wrong. In the third group game against Poland, he was back on the pitch wearing a special mask - and promptly scored a penalty in the 1-1 draw.

Jamal Musiala (Germany) 8.7

The 21-year-old attacking player is regarded as the biggest prodigy in German football. He has already proven his talent on several occasions at the very highest level, but his first major tournament - the 2022 World Cup - proved to be a huge disappointment. Everything is different this time: Jamal Musiala dribbles, Musiala works his magic, Musiala scores. He has already done so twice.

Musiala is the best player of the group stage
Musiala is the best player of the group stage
