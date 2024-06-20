EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain hold on to beat Italy and secure top spot in Group B

It's Day Seven of EURO 2024 and it's another blockbuster day of action in Germany, with England, Spain and Italy all looking to seal their place in the last-16, while Slovenia, Serbia and Denmark target a first win at the tournament.

22:55 CET - Well Spain should have won by more but they have held on here to beat Italy and progress into the last 16 in top spot. They were the better side throughout and richly deserve the win although they will need to be more clinical in future games after wasting countless chances.

Italy have some work to do however after a poor performance tonight. They created next to nothing and as the match wore on, Spain found themselves breaking the Italian defence down time and time again.

22:30 CET - Another driving run from Williams and as he cuts inside he releases a shot which hits the crossbar! So close to a great goal from the player of the match.

22:13 CET - Spain's biggest attacking threat Nico Williams has created the opening goal of the game! Williams took on his man down the left wing before whipping in a dangerous cross which Alvaro Morata flicked on. Gianluigi Donnarumma got a hand to it but Bologna's Riccardo Calafori put the ball in his own net with the ball moving at pace. 1-0 Spain.

22:05 CET - We are back underway in Group B!

21:50 CET - Spain and Italy go into the break level after a half where Spain probed and came closest but couldn't find their killer instinct and Italy held firm in pragmatic style.

After two golden chances early on for Morata and Pedri, in the 25th minute Fabian Ruiz launched a rocket of an effort that was well saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It was all Spain in that first half so the emphasis is on Italy to show more in possession in the second period. Will we see our first 0-0 of Euro 2024 or will either side find a goal to bring this game alive?

21:15 CET - Spain should be 2-0 up! This time it is Alvaro Morata who has failed to take a golden chance after good work from Nico Williams down the left.

21:05 CET - A quick start from Spain and they should be 1-0 up already! A cross whipped in from the left was met by Pedri from just a few yards out but his header flew over the bar.

21:00 CET - We are underway in the biggest game of the tournament so far - Spain vs Italy!

20:50 CET - Before we move to the blockbuster match this evening, we have some reaction from England's lacklustre draw with Denmark to bring you.

Jamie Carragher has taken to X to say the following:

And zero minutes for Cole Palmer is raising some eyebrows...

20:21 CET - Next up is one of the standout clashes of the group stages, with Italy taking on Spain with both looking to seal their place in the knockout round.

Here's how the sides will line up:

20:00 CET - The final whistle has sounded and it's ended 1-1 between Denmark and England. A tough watch at times, but Denmark will be delighted with a deserved point as they look ahead to their final group match against Serbia.

As for England, it was another lacklustre display from Gareth Southgate's men and they'll be desperate for a positive response against Slovenia on Tuesday. A win will be enough to seal top spot in Group C, so it's not all doom and gloom for the Three Lions.

19:45 CET - Just five minutes remaining in Frankfurt and both sides are pushing for a late winner. Will there be more drama in Group C?

19:31 CET - With time ticking into the final 25 minutes, both managers have made a handful of substitutions. Mikkel Damsgaard and Yussuf Poulsen are on for Denmark, while England have introduced Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze and Ollie Watkins into the action.

19:18 CET - So close to a second for England, with Phil Foden firing a low strike against the base of the post. Moments before, Trent Alexander-Arnold was replaced by Conor Gallagher after another ineffectual display in midfield.

19:04 CET - The match is now back underway! Can Denmark carry their momentum into the early stages of the second half or will England find another gear?

18:49 CET - We've reached the halfway stage and there's nothing to separate the two sides after a competitive first half. Denmark responded well to Harry Kane's early opener and are deservedly level at the break.

18:38 CET - What a response from Denmark and what a hit from Morten Hjulmand. The Danish midfielder has just fired a brilliant long-range strike beyond the dive of Jordan Pickford to restore parity in Frankfurt.

18:23 CET - Breakthrough for England! Kyle Walker capitalises on some lax defending from Denmark, and his ball into the six-yard box finds Harry Kane, who finishes into the bottom corner for his 64th international goal.

18:15 CET - It’s been a cagey opening 15 minutes between Denmark and England, with clear-cut opportunities at a premium. Phil Foden blazed a half-chance over the bar for Gareth Southgate's side, but that's as close as we've come to an opener.

18:02 CET - The national anthems have been sung, the players are ready and we're now underway!

17:50 CET - Excitement is building in Frankurt, with just 10 minutes until kick-off. Check out our video preview below while you wait!

17:15 CET - After a thrilling end to Group C's first match of the day, we now look ahead to the second fixture between England and Denmark in Frankfurt.

England know a win will see them progress through to the knockout stages as group winners, while Denmark need a positive result after picking up just a point from their opening match against Slovenia.

Here are the team lineups as Gareth Southgate names an unchanged side from the Three Lions' victory over Serbia on Sunday.

16:54 CET - It's a last-gasp equaliser for Serbia as substitute Luka Jovic rises highest in the box to head home from Ivan Ilic's corner. Heartbreak for Slovenia who miss out on their maiden victory at the tournament, while Serbia keep their hopes alive in the most dramatic of fashion.

16:43 CET - We're heading into the final five minutes in Munich and Serbia are probing for a late equaliser. Can Slovenia hold on for their maiden European Championship victory or will there be a late twist in the tale?

16:30 CET - There's the breakthrough for Slovenia! It's a well-worked team move which gives them the lead, with Zan Karnicnik tapping in at the back post from Timi Max Elsnik's delivery.

16:19 CET - At the other end, Slovenia's Benjamin Sesko comes close to opening his account for the tournament, as a curling long-range effort is smartly tipped over the bar by Predrag Rajkovic.

16:12 CET - It's been all Serbia since the restart, with Aleksandar Mitrovic twice going close to breaking the deadlock. You get the feeling it's only a matter of time...

16:05 CET - We're back underway in Munich! Who will take control of this crucial Group C match in the second period? Stay tuned to find out.

15:48 CET - That's that for the first half of the clash between Slovenia and Serbia, and both sides will feel that they have more to give in the second with neither creating a huge amount in the opening 45 minutes.

15:39 CET - Slovenia go close! After a cagey opening 30 minutes, they create an opening through some neat interplay which results in Timi Max Elsnik rattling the post and Benjamin Sesko hitting the rebound over.

15:00 CET - The first match of the day is underway! Serbia kick things off in a match that they'll be desperately wanting to win.

They head into it with no points while Slovenia have one to their name.

14:46 CET - Serbia's players' minds will be on the game starting soon, but for their FA, they have written to UEFA about alleged chants from Croatia and Albania fans that were made in yesterday's game between the two countries.

Jovan Surbatovic, General Secretary of the Football Association of Serbia, said a formal complaint had been submitted, claiming that Croatia and Albania fans chanted "Kill, kill, kill the Serb" during the 2-2 draw.

13:55 CET - Here's how Serbia and Slovenia will line up for the first of today's clashes, with the big news being that Serbia captain Dusan Tadic returns to the starting XI after being benched against England.

The starting XIs Flashscore

13:00 CET - Good afternoon and welcome back to our EURO 2024 Tracker on what promises to be a fascinating day of action at the European Championships.

First up in Group C, Slovenia take on Serbia at 15:00 CET, with both sides looking to secure their first win of the tournament and take a giant step towards the knockout stages.

Later, at 18:00 CET, England come up against Denmark in a repeat of the Euro 2020 semi-final. Gareth Southgate's side know a win will see them progress to the next stage with a game to spare, while the Danes will be looking to build on their opening point against Slovenia.

Completing the day at 21:00 CET is a heavyweight clash between Spain and Italy in Group B. Both sides started with a win in their opening group fixture, and tonight's match provides the perfect opportunity to lay down an early marker to the rest of the big hitters in the competition.

