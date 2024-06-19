EURO 2024 Tracker: Ilkay Gundogan doubles Germany's lead against Hungary

It is Day Six of EURO 2024 and the first day of the second round with hosts Germany back in action, whilst Croatia, Albania and Scotland look to get their campaigns back on track. Follow all the updates right here with our EURO 2024 Tracker.

19:26 CET - That is simply what happens when you don't take your chances. It was a really well-worked goal from Germany, and Gundogan, as he does so often, found himself in a lovely bit of space in the penalty area to sweep home with precision and punish Hungary. They are well on course to make it two wins from two.

Gundogan goal sequence Profimedia, Statsperform

19:25 CET - 20 minutes into the second half, and Hungary have been causing Germany a lot of issues. They've had a number of opportunities to grab an equaliser, but haven't been clinical enough. It's not been easy at all for Julian Nagelsmann's men. AND ON CUE, ILKAY GUNDOGAN HAS SCORED! IT IS 2-0!

19:04 CET - And we are underway for the second half!

18:48 CET - Germany go into the break against Hungary one goal to the good, but it has been far more difficult than it was against Scotland. The Hungarians have been well-structured defensively and even offered a threat in attack, forcing Manuel Neuer into a couple of big saves. They've looked a lot stronger than against Switzerland in their opening match, proving why a lot of fans thought they could be a dangerous outfit during the tournament.

Match stats Statsperform

18:32 CET - Prior to the goal, Hungary were offering a real threat and doing well to contain and keep Germany quiet with a compact and defensive shape, as seen below.

Hungary average positions AFP, Statsperform

18:22 CET - Jamal Musiala gives Germany the lead! It comes courtesy of a really poor error from the Hungarian defence, giving the ball back to Ilkay Gundogan in a dangerous area after initially dealing with the midfielder well. The German skipper then laid it on a plate for Musiala, he slammed home to take his goal tally to two this tournament. Hungary had been looking pretty good too.

Musiala gives Germany the lead AFP

18:16 CET - A quarter of an hour in, it has been a pretty strong start from Hungary. They've set up well defensively, limiting Germany to very little while also posing a threat in attack themselves. They are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the Germans, bear in mind...

18:00 CET - And we are away for our second game of the day. Can Hungary upset the odds and get the better of the hosts Germany? Remember you can listen to the game by clicking on the link above.

17:45 CET - Just 15 minutes to go before kick-off between Germany and Hungary in Group A and the atmosphere is building!

17:02 CET - Breath back? Ok, let's quickly look ahead to our next game today with Germany and Hungary meeting in Stuttgart with kick-off at 18:00 CET.

The hosts are unchanged following their 5-1 win over Scotland, whilst Hungary make two changes with Marton Dardai coming into the back three and Bendeguz Bolla getting the start at wing-back.

Germany - Hungary lineups Flashscore

16:57 CET - An end-to-end finish to another quite incredible game at this EURO 2024. The man of the moment has to be Klaus Gjasula - scoring an own goal at one end before earning his Albania side a point.

Klaus Gjasula's eventful cameo AFP, Flashscore

The Croatian players look broken, both sides now sit on one point after two games and must win their last game to ensure qualification.

Let's take a breath and check out the match stats.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

16:53 CET - With two minutes to play, Albania have their leveller - it's 2-2! Great play down the left sees the ball find Klaus Gjasula and he makes no mistake. A huge relief for the defender, who scored the own goal earlier in the half.

16:51 CET - HUGE CHANCE for Albania but they can't make the most of it. Mirlind Daku and Taulant Seferi both have stabs at a shot but neither can make clean contact when extremely well placed. Not long to go now.

16:48 CET - Into stoppage time, we will have six minutes.

16:46 CET - Luka Modric looks to settle the game from range, but his good effort flies past the post - is there enough time for Albania to get back into this?

16:39 CET - Ten minutes left to play and it feels we are in for a dramatic finish!

16:34 CET - It's all gone wrong for Albania as they see themselves 2-1 down in moments. A disastrous rebound off two defenders sees Klaus Gjasula put the ball into his own net. The Croatian bench go wild - all to do for the Albanians now.

16:32 CET - All the pressure has finally paid off as Croatia are LEVEL!

On his birthday, Andrej Kramaric cuts inside onto his right foot and places a shot into the corner to give his side life.

Andrej Kramaric's goal sequence AFP, Opta by StatsPerform

16:26 CET - The game's xG according to our data currently stands at 1.32 for Croatia and 0.85 for Albania - showing what pressure Croatia have put on the Albanians in the second half. Mario Pasalic gets his head onto another dangerous cross, but its off target. Striker Ante Budimir is now on for Croatia, can he come up with the goods in the last 20 minutes?

16:21 CET - First change for Albania - Jasir Asani is off in place of Taulant Seferi.

16:18 CET - It's all Croatia now, who are having chance after chance through crosses, but no-one is able to find the target. It feels a matter of when not if for the leveller.

16:08 CET - Big save from Albania's Thomas Strakosha. He denies sub Luka Sucic from close range with a strong left hand. Good start to the half from the Croats.

16:03 CET - Two changes at the break for Croatia, who really need a goal, Mario Pasalic and Luka Sucic on for Marcelo Brozovic and Lovro Majer.

16:00 CET - We are about to get back underway, so let's take a look at the move which led to the moment of the first half - a great headed finish from Qazim Laci. Not a bad celebration either.

Qazim Laci's goal squence AFP, Opta by StatsPerform

15:46 CET - It's half-time and Albania should be two up after a header from Rey Manaj is weak and falls to the keeper from 10 yards out. An absorbing first half, here are the match stats.

First half stats Opta by StatsPerform

15:40 CET - Five minutes to go before the break, and the game has turned scrappy which suits Albania. Can Croatia find something before the interval?

15:30 CET - It's Albania again, piling on the pressure - this time through after Luka Modric gives the ball away. Kristjan Asllani is through on goal, forcing a good save from Dominik Livakovic. Croatia need to get control back, and fast.

15:29 CET - Ball back with Albania and another cross causes Croatia some issues with it falling to full-back Elseid Hysaj, however he can't keep it down and it sails over the bar. A quick aside, Jasir Asani is wearing a pair of boots with a picture of Super Mario on them - interesting choice.

15:20 CET - Remember in their first game against Italy, Albania scored early - like today - and it felt too early that time. Since the goal, Croatia have been on the front foot, Marcelo Brozovic flashing a shot across the goal to send a warning shot. It's rocking in Hamburg!

15:11 CET - ALBANIA IN FRONT! It's been a fast start from both sides, but it is Albania who strike first through Qazim Laci. The forward gets on the end of a Jasir Asani cross to glance a header into the net. It's pandemonium in Hamburg as their fans threaten to tear the roof off.

15:00 CET - We are underway!

Croatia fans ahead of kick-off Profimedia

14:54 CET - It is time for the anthems. Kick-off is fast approaching.

14:40 CET - We are just 20 minutes away from kick-off in this crucial Group B clash. A loss for any of these two teams could prove to be a devastating blow to their chances of getting out of the group.

14:00 CET - One hour to go until our first game of the day between Albania and Croatia, so let's take a look at the lineups.

Albania - Croatia lineups Flashscore

Despite missing a penalty against Spain in the opener, Bruno Petkovic comes into the team to lead the line, whilst veteran Ivan Perisic also starts for the time in the tournament.

For Albania, they make two changes - Rey Manaj comes in for Armando Broja, whilst Qazim Laci replaces Taulant Seferi.

13:00 CET - Hello and welcome to another day of action at the European Championships - with the first round of games now completed, business returns to Group A and Group B with more now on the line than ever.

First up, our fabled 15:00 CET kick-off returns and it sees Croatia facing up against Albania, with both sides looking to kickstart their campaigns with a win.

Croatia were handily beaten 3-0 by Spain in their opener, whilst Albania broke the record for the fastest-ever goal in the competition's history, but it was not enough as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Italy.

There was a blow for Croatia's attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic (26), who has been ruled out of the rest of the Euros. We will find out later how that will effect the side.

Later, at 18:00 CET, the hosts Germany are back in action after their 5-1 thumping of Scotland last Friday.

They face Hungary, who suffered a convincing 3-1 loss to Switzerland in their opening game, so will be desperate to get a positive result.

Finishing up the day is a mouthwatering clash between Scotland and Switzerland. The former are in a do-or-die situation, knowing a loss leaves them in a precarious situation, while a win for the latter would see them virtually qualified.

Follow that game from 21:00 CET.