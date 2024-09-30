Las Palmas registered their first victory in LaLiga since February, and a first in 24 matches, after they came from behind to beat 10-man Valencia 3-2 at the Mestalla Stadium.

Victorious in only three top-flight matches from their last 16 (D8, L5) games played, Valencia should have put their Monday blues to rest with less than a minute on the clock.

Criminally unmarked in the area, Sergi Canos should have been wheeling away in celebration with his first goal of the season, however, the winger’s response was dismay after blazing high into the stands.

However, the Spaniard’s blushes were spared by his captain in the 14th minute as Pepelu confidently converted from the spot to give Valencia the lead after Jose Campana had pulled Enzo Barrenechea’s shirt at the back post with the midfielder set to pull the trigger.

Pepelu came close to doubling his tally for the season and Valencia’s lead as Jasper Cillessen - recalled to the Amarillos’ XI in favour of Dinko Horkas - tipped his fierce strike over the bar.

Cillessen was called into action again with the game approaching the 30th minute by making himself big to prevent Thierry Correia’s strike from flying into the back of the net.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

With no less than eight yellow cards throughout the first half, Las Palmas returned to the away dressing room for the break with a spring in their step.

Alex Munoz was in the right place at the right time to fire home the rebound after Giorgi Mamardashvili could only parry Adnan Januzaj’s shot into the feet of the marauding defender.

On the front foot, Las Palmas nearly turned the match on its head shortly after the restart as Mamardashvili acrobatically pushed Munoz’s audacious effort around the post.

Unbelievably, on-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva did just that after 54 minutes, as he brilliantly fired home Campana’s pin-point pass past Valencia’s number one.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts in the 70th minute as goalscorer Pepelu was shown a straight red card for an incident off the ball that ended Los Che’s chances, as a side-footed stunner from Alberto Moleiro with five minutes left in regulation time ultimately put the game to bed.

Cesar Tarrega headed home a late consolation for Valencia, however, it was not enough to prevent Las Palmas from leapfrogging them off the foot of LaLiga in the process.

Meanwhile, the pressure continues to rise on Los Che manager Ruben Baraja after only a solitary win from their last 17 top-flight matches (D5, L11).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Fabio Silva (Las Palmas)

See all the match stats here.