  4. LaLiga's bottom side Las Palmas appoint Diego Martinez as new coach

LaLiga's bottom side Las Palmas appoint Diego Martinez as new coach

Las Palmas are yet to register a win this season in LaLiga
Las Palmas are yet to register a win this season in LaLiga
Las Palmas have named former Espanyol boss Diego Martinez (43) as their new coach on a contract until June 2025, with an additional season if they avoid relegation, the Spanish side said with the team sitting at the bottom of LaLiga standings.

Martinez's appointment comes after Las Palmas parted ways with fellow Spaniard Luis Carrion.

The club is yet to register a win this season in LaLiga, having drawn three and lost six of their nine matches.

"With over 100 matches coached in LaLiga, the new Las Palmas coach also has experience in European competitions, having led Granada and Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League," Las Palmas said in a statement on Tuesday.

They next take a trip to face 18th-placed Valencia on October 21.

