EXCLUSIVE: Former Netherlands & Czech Republic players look back on their Euro 2004 classic

20 years on from Euro 2004, Flashscore spoke to former Netherlands player Paul Bosvelt and former Czech Republic player Jan Koller to get their memories of playing in arguably the tournament's greatest match.

Generally, the matches of a major tournament that history remembers most are those that take place in the latter stages of it, where the stakes are higher and so too is the drama. However, that doesn't apply in the case of Euro 2004.

The group-stage clash between the Czechs and the Dutch was always bound to be good given the star-studded squads that both nations boasted. The former had Peter Cech, Pavel Nedved, Tomas Rosicky and Milan Baros at their disposal, while the latter had so many that I'd bore if I listed them all, but among them were Ruud van Nistelrooy, Clarence Seedorf and Edgar Davids.

Anticipation only grew after the Netherlands drew their opening match 1-1 to Germany and the Czech Republic won theirs, putting pressure on Dick Advocaat's side to get a result in matchday two.

The mood in the Dutch camp wasn't one of nerves ahead of the game, but they knew they had a challenge ahead of them.

"The attitude was that we knew they were a strong squad with top players. Also, in Euro 2000 we had a tough opponent in them, so we were prepared for a tough game," Bosvelt told Flashscore.

"(We were) not concerned or impressed but realistic. They had top players in their squad who were playing for top teams in Europe at that time."

There was less pressure on the Czechs, who were aware that they were underdogs but knew they had a chance of pulling off an upset.

"Knowing we have the Netherlands and Germany in the group, we didn't set the expectations very high. Everybody expected them to be the favourites," said Koller.

"We had experiences with the Netherlands before that, so we believed in ourselves and were confident we could get a good result. Both of us played offensive football so we expected a closely matched affair."

It initially appeared that Koller and his teammates had been too optimistic, with Wilfred Bouma putting the Netherlands after four minutes and Van Nistelrooy making it 2-0 after 19.

At that point, the Czech striker's thoughts turned to damage limitation, with him fearing that his side were about to be humiliated on the biggest stage.

"After they scored the second goal, my first thought was: I hope it won't be an embarrassment, I hope we won't lose 6-0," he said. "But then we had our chances, the game got less one-sided and the goal we scored before half-time was crucial."

The goal was scored by Koller himself, with the Borussia Dortmund man tapping in from close range after excellent work from striker partner Baros, sending his team into the break very much back in the game.

That was thanks not only to him but to a bit of luck too, with Seedorf and Davids both hitting the woodwork with rockets from long range. They and the rest of the stars on the pitch were putting on a show.

It had been a breathless half of end-to-end football with both teams committed to playing football worthy of the attacking talents they had at their disposal, and the second period continued in the same vein.

Only a save from Cech denied Van Nistelrooy from doubling his tally and Edwin van der Sar then made an even better stop at the other end to prevent Baros from levelling things up.

Quite comfortably the biggest problem for the Czechs was young winger Arjen Robben, who had set up his nation's second goal and was causing all kinds of trouble with his pace, only more and more so as the game became more open. Given that, the entirety of the Netherlands raised an eyebrow when he was taken off for Bosvelt in the 58th minute, including Bosvelt himself.

"We were under pressure, so the instruction was to try to get back control and secure the result," said the then-Manchester City man. "I was a bit surprised I came on, but you are focused on the game and your role."

20 years on, Koller still remembers it vividly as the key turning point of the match.

"The key to the turnaround was the coaches' reactions. Our coach reacted well and the Dutch one poorly," he said. "When they were 2-0 up, (Karel) Bruckner replaced Zdenek Grygera, our right back, with Vladimir Smicer, so we went on total offensive.

"And the Dutch coach subbed off Robben, who was excellent up until then. That was the moment where the momentum started to shift in our favour."

Without having to worry about being torn apart by Robben's speed on the counter, the Czech Republic were able to push forward more and more and got what they were looking for with 20 minutes to go when Koller chested a cross back to Baros who levelled the scores with an unstoppable volley.

"I think the Czech team was stronger than many realised," said Bosvelt. "We also conceded a red card which made it more difficult, but they were also hungry for revenge after Euro 2000."

The underdogs had come back from 2-0 down but the Dutch had come close to a third on multiple occasions, so it looked as if the match could go either way heading into the final quarter of an hour.

However, Johnny Heitinga was then sent off after picking up a second yellow card - both were for fouls on Nedved, who was wreaking more and more havoc as the final whistle approached.

He so nearly got the winner the match deserved when he unleashed an unstoppable effort from over 40 yards that beat Van der Sar and came off the post, but that near-miss ultimately wouldn't prove costly, with Smicer tapping in the winner two minutes before the end of the 90 minutes.

Given the football they had produced, both sides were widely fancied to go on and make it to the final where they could play out a mouth-watering rematch, but ultimately neither would make it past the final four, with the Netherlands losing to hosts Portugal and the Czech Republic to eventual shock winners Greece in the semis.

20 years, the two nations remember that summer very differently.

Advocaat's unpopularity - driven by that Robben substitution - and the changing of generations, with the winger and fellow young talents Wesley Sneijder and Rafael van der Vaart emerging and Frank de Boer, Jaap Stam, Patrick Kluivert and Davids making way, are the things that stick in the mind for most Dutch people.

"The way Advocaat was heavily criticised, he couldn't do anything positive and the media used everything to make him look bad. There was a very negative vibe around him in that period," Bosvelt remembers.

"In the end, I think it (a semi-final exit) was the maximum to achieve. It was a period of implementing young players in the squad. Some of them were not ready yet, but expected to be.

"Also, the very negative vibe around Advocaat and the lack of loyalty in the staff for him was a bad influence."

In the Czech Republic however, while Euro 2004 feels like something of a missed opportunity, any disappointment is outweighed by the thrill of seeing their golden generation dazzle on that sunny Saturday in June of 2004.

"I think as far as attractivity and atmosphere, it's one of the best matches I've ever played," Koller concludes.

"In the end, the happy memories prevail. We played good football, even if it didn't end in victory."