EURO 2024 Tracker: Calm before the storm with quarter-finals a day away

EURO 2024 Tracker: Calm before the storm with quarter-finals a day away

Updated
The quarter-finals begin tomorrow
The quarter-finals begin tomorrowProfimedia, Flashscore
There is just one day left until the quarter-finals of EURO 2024 begins, with the tournament really kicking into overdrive. We look ahead to the fixtures and provide you with all the news from Germany.

17:47 CET - Check out what England's John Stones (30) and the Netherlands' Daley Blind (34) had to say to the press ahead of their quarter-final matches on Saturday.

16:45 CET - Rodri (28) has been one of the stars of the European Championship so far, helping Spain reach the quarter-finals. They will need the midfielder to be at his brilliant best against Germany on Friday.

Read about him here.

15:47 CET - England have just not been able to find their feet at the EUROs so far, but according to several reports in England, Gareth Southgate is considering switching to a back three against Switzerland.

Read more here.

14:08 CET - Just seven matches remain at EURO 2024, so Opta takes a look at which team is the favourite to lift the trophy, and which player can make a late run for the Golden Boot.

See what they say here.

13:00 CET - France talisman and new Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe has failed to find his best so far at EURO 2024. Donning a mask following a broken nose, can he finally click and guide a toothless French side past Portugal

Read about that here.

