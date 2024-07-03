EURO 2024 Tracker: Quarter-final line-up complete after last-16 comes to an end

EURO 2024 Tracker: Quarter-final line-up complete after last-16 comes to an end

Turkey were the final side to seal a quarter-final spot
Turkey were the final side to seal a quarter-final spotAFP, Flashscore
The last-16 ties have been completed and we're now left with the final eight teams of EURO 2024 as we look ahead to the quarter-finals that begin on Friday.

14:10 CET - There were plenty of superb individual performances during a thrilling first knockout round in Germany. 

From Merih Demiral's match-winning display at the back for Turkey to Nico Williams' electric showing against Georgia, several players stepped up to the plate for their country. 

Find out who made Flashscore's Team of the Last-16 here.

13:50 CET - Good afternoon and welcome back to our EURO 2024 Tracker as we reflect on the first knockout round and look ahead to the quarter-finals later this week.

Netherlands and Turkey were the final two sides to book their spots in the last eight after victories over Romania and Austria respectively.

Catch up on the key talking points from yesterday's action here.

