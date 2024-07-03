EURO 2024 Tracker: Quarter-final line-up complete after last-16 comes to an end

The last-16 ties have been completed and we're now left with the final eight teams of EURO 2024 as we look ahead to the quarter-finals that begin on Friday.

14:10 CET - There were plenty of superb individual performances during a thrilling first knockout round in Germany.

From Merih Demiral's match-winning display at the back for Turkey to Nico Williams' electric showing against Georgia, several players stepped up to the plate for their country.

13:50 CET - Good afternoon and welcome back to our EURO 2024 Tracker as we reflect on the first knockout round and look ahead to the quarter-finals later this week.

Netherlands and Turkey were the final two sides to book their spots in the last eight after victories over Romania and Austria respectively.

