Showdowns, young guns and own goals: EURO 2024 heads to quarter-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Showdowns, young guns and own goals: EURO 2024 heads to quarter-finals

Showdowns, young guns and own goals: EURO 2024 heads to quarter-finals

Georgia provided some memorable moments at Euro 2024
Georgia provided some memorable moments at Euro 2024AFP
EURO 2024's quarter-finals kick-off on Friday with a blockbuster match between hosts Germany and Spain as the tournament heads towards its decisive final week.

Here AFP looks at the state of play with some of the Euro's heavy hitters facing off in the least eight:

Big boys clash

Germany's clash with Spain in Stuttgart pits the Euros' two best performing sides against one another at least one round earlier than fans would have liked, due to an unbalanced knockout bracket which has four serious candidates for overall victory on one side.

The winner of Friday's tie will face either Portugal or France, both former European champions and teams packed with players from the continent's biggest clubs, in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile England face Switzerland on Saturday after having scraped past Slovakia - ranked 45th in the world - in the last 16 and find themselves in the last eight having played way below expectations in each of their four matches.

Big name flops

The Euros has brought together some of the best footballers on the planet but none of the biggest stars have shone so far as the big teams - Spain and Germany apart - have mostly been below-par.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks like he's gone one tournament too far while Kylian Mbappe has just a group stage penalty to his name and is a long way from the phenomenal form which won him the golden boot at the last World Cup.

England pair Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, respectively La Liga player of the year and the Bundesliga top scorer, have played way below expectations despite scoring all four of England's goals.

Young guns & ageing icons

Records have fallen in Germany at both ends of the age spectrum. Spain winger Lamine Yamal, 16, is dazzling in Germany having become the youngest player ever to feature at a European Championship. Should he strike in the quarter-finals or beyond, he will become the youngest scorer in the tournament's history.

By contrast Croatia's Luka Modric set a new record for the oldest at 38 by netting against Italy and Portugal duo Ronaldo, 39, and Pepe, 41, could yet surpass the Real Madrid midfield maestro.

Pepe is now the oldest-ever Euros player and Portugal are among 12 of the 24 teams whose record for oldest Euros player record was set at this tournament.

Own goals on fire

While the continent's star strikers have failed to fire, there have been nine own goals at this Euros and the record of 11 set at the last championships three years ago looks sure to be broken.

Prior to Euro 2020 there had just been 11 in the tournament's history. UEFA's looser application of what constitutes an own goal has played its part but there have been some spectacular efforts in Germany.

The most comical came in Turkey's 3-0 thumping at the hands of Portugal, when Samet Akaydin unwittingly doubled the deficit by playing a sloppy back pass which ended with Zeki Celik and goalkeeper Altay Bayindir bundling into the net in a vain attempt to keep the ball out.

The majority, though, have come from dangerous crosses, like Riccardo Calafiori handing Spain a 1-0 win over Spain in one of the most-anticipated games of the group stage.

Spain's Robin Le Normand, Czech defender Robin Hranac and Austria's Maximilian Woeber all found their own net in similar fashion as attempted clearances to low crosses have gone wrong.

Underdogs light up EURO 2024

The plodding, static performances of France, Belgium, England and Portugal - FIFA's four highest ranked sides before the tournament - have been offset by some brilliant underdog showings.

Despite being the lowest-ranked team Georgia's run to the last 16 lit up the tournament, particularly their 2-0 victory over Euro 2016 winners Portugal.

Romania had won just one of their 16 games at the championships heading into Euro 2024 but topped a group featuring Belgium, Ukraine and Slovakia, before going down to the Netherlands in the last 16.

Turkey have however emerged as the tournament's true dark horses, booking a spot in the quarter finals with a brilliant 2-1 win over fellow upstarts Austria on Tuesday.

Vincenzo Montella's Turkey and Georgia also played the best game of the group stage, a 3-1 win for the Turks in front of a pulsating crowd in Dortmund.

Mentions
FootballEuroFeatures
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Team of the Last 16: Spanish midfield dominates once again
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Demiral the Turkish hero as Dutch find attacking verve
Why today's Euros cannot hope to match the success & stars of EURO '88
Show more
Football
Lionel Messi a doubt for Argentina ahead of Copa América quarter-final with Ecuador
Nigeria and Ajax legend Finidi George announced as Rivers United coach
EURO 2024 Tracker: Quarter-final line-up complete after last-16 comes to an end
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Palhinha close to Bayern move, Saudi clubs chasing Ederson
Updated
Orkun Kokcu says memories of 2008 are spurring Turkey on at EUROs
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Kuranyi on Julian Nagelsmann, his international career and son Karlo
Germany out to snap 36-year winless run against Spain in EURO 2024 quarter-final
England's Ivan Toney credits sports psychologist for keeping his cool
Misfiring forward lines need to spark into life for France and Portugal
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Palhinha close to Bayern move, Saudi clubs chasing Ederson
EURO 2024 Tracker: Quarter-final line-up complete after last-16 comes to an end
EURO 2024 Tracker: Turkey into quarter-finals after Demiral double sinks Austria
EURO 2024 Team of the Last 16: Spanish midfield dominates once again

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings