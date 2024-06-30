EURO 2024 Tracker: Sparkling Spain cruise to victory over Georgia after England edge through

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. EURO 2024 Tracker: Sparkling Spain cruise to victory over Georgia after England edge through

EURO 2024 Tracker: Sparkling Spain cruise to victory over Georgia after England edge through

Updated
The latest score between England and Slovakia
The latest score between England and SlovakiaProfimedia, Flashscore
The knockout stages at EURO 2024 continue today in Germany, with England and the tournament's form team, Spain, both taking to the field. As usual, you can follow all the action right here with Flashscore.

22:53 CET - Spain have beaten Georgia 4-1, and it was another imperious performance from the in-form team this tournament. The Georgians took the lead against the run of play early on, but Spain were always in control. They grabbed an equaliser thanks to Rodri, and went into overdrive in the second half, soaring to an impressive victory. There is no shame for the Georgian players though, who gave their all and have made their nation proud. Spain will now face Germany in a mouthwatering quarter-final.

Match stats
Match statsStatsperform

22:42 CET - Spain are truly in cruise control now, with substitute Dani Olmo getting in on the act. It's a calm and collected finish from the midfielder, finessing the ball into the bottom corner.

22:36 CET - That is a gorgeous goal from Nico Williams, and maybe that is game over. Spain gave Georgia a taste of their own medicine, flying forward on the counter, and Williams finished so beautifully into the roof of the net. 3-1.

Goal sequence
Goal sequenceProfimedia, Statsperform

22:09 CET - Spain take the lead, and it's a header from Fabian Ruiz! Just minutes after half-time, Yamal whipped in the most delightful ball, and Ruiz was on the end of it to tuck away. Lovely goal. Yamal is something special! 

22:04 CET - And we are back underway for the second half!

21:50 CET - What an electric half of football. Spain have played brilliant attacking football, and could easily have scored a couple of goals. However, Georgia have been relentless on the counter-attack, causing Spain some real problems. It's been a great game so far.

Match stats
Match statsStatsperform

21:40 CET - Brilliant finish from Rodri! It's 1-1! Spain do deserve it, they've been knocking on the door, with Rodri smashing home brilliantly into the bottom corner.

Rodri goal
Rodri goalProfimedia, Statsperform

21:18 CET - Oh my word, Georgia have taken the lead, totally against the run of play! Spain have been knocking on the door, getting closer and closer, but Georgia suddenly hit them on the counterattack, and Robin le Normand bundled into his own goal after a cross from Otar Kakabadze!

21:00 CET - And we are underway in the match between Spain and Georgia!

20:47 CET - Phew, and we are quickly onto the second match of the day between Spain and Georgia. Check out the line-ups below.

Line-ups
Line-upsFlashscore

20:38 CET - England have done it! I don't know how, but they are through to the quarter-finals! For 95 minutes, England were heading home, looking toothless and flat against a really resolute Slovakia team. But Bellingham stunned Slovakia with a stunning overhead kick with a minute to go, before Kane scored the winner a few minutes into extra time with a head. They are somehow through, and will face Switzerland next.

Match stats
Match statsStatsperform

20:21 CET - The second half of extra time is underway. England lead 2-1. Can they hang on in this incredible game of football?

20:04 CET - What a turnaround! Just a minute into extra time Harry Kane has headed England into the lead. Who saw this coming?! They didn't deserve it, but that's football for you!

19:56 CET - WOW! Jude Bellingham has rescued England in the final minute of stoppage time with a spectacular overhead kick. Cometh the hour, cometh the man.

19:50 CET - Six minutes to be added on. Is there time for a late, late England leveller?

19:42 CET - England are getting closer. This time Declan Rice rifles an effort against the post from the edge of the box and Harry Kane can only fire the rebound over.

19:40 CET - A big missed opportunity for Harry Kane who directs a free header wide of the target from inside the six-yard box. We're heading into the final 10 minutes and England still haven't registered a shot on target.

19:25 CET - Here comes Cole Palmer with 65 minutes on the clock. Kieran Trippier is the man to make way, with Bukayo Saka moving to left-back.

19:15 CET - Nearly a horrible, horrible moment for England. A shambolic mix-up on the halfway line sees David Strelec try to lob Jordan Pickford from distance, and much to the relief of the Three Lions, the ball bounces narrowly wide of the post.

Current xG
Current xGFlashscore

19:11 CET - England think they're level within five minutes of the restart but Phil Foden's close-range effort is ruled out for offside. A reprieve for Slovakia

19:05 CET - The second half is underway and England remarkably remain unchanged. Is there any way back for the Three Lions?

18:50 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in Gelsenkirchen and it's Slovakia who deservedly hold the advantage after Ivan Schranz's opener. 

Not for the first time this tournament, England have looked devoid of ideas in midfield and in the final third - surely Gareth Southgate will make some changes at the break?

Half-time stats
Half-time statsOpta by StatsPerform

18:26 CET - And there's the breaktrough for Slovakia! David Strelec threads a neat pass into the path of Ivan Schranz who finishes coolly beyond Jordan Pickford for his third goal of the tournament. 

Schranz goal sequence
Schranz goal sequenceAFP, Opta by StatsPerform

18:12 CET - What a chance for Slovakia to take an early lead. Lukas Haraslin is released through on goal but Marc Guehi comes across to make a vital block in the nick of time.

18:05 CET - A sloppy start from England as a misplaced Kieran Trippier pass ends up costing Marc Guehi a yellow card. The Crystal Palace man will miss the quarter-finals if England make it through.

17:59 CET - The anthems have sounded and the players are ready. Here we go!

17:30 CET - We're just 30 minutes away from kick-off in Gelsenkirchen. It's a huge moment for Manchester United's teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo, who becomes the third youngest player to start for England in a major tournament knockout game.

17:00 CET - The team news is in, with England making one change from their goalless draw against Slovenia. Kobbie Mainoo starts in midfield as Conor Gallagher drops to the bench.

As for Slovakia, Francesco Calzona has named an unchanged side following their 1-1 draw against Romania on Wednesday. 

Team lineups
Team lineupsFlashscore

16:02 CET - England's performances in the group stage have led to huge question marks over the players and Gareth Southgate. However, they have been dealt a dream draw, with Slovakia, Switzerland, and potentially the Netherlands or Austria standing in their way of the final.

But the way they have been playing offensively won't be filling any of their fans with confidence that they can go on a deep run. Something will have to change from this point on for the Three Lions.

Check out our Opta article on England vs Slovakia here.

15:45 CET - Good afternoon and welcome back to our EURO 2024 Tracker on the second day of last-16 action in Germany.

First up at 18:00 CET, England take on Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen, as Gareth Southgate's side look to kickstart their tournament after an underwhelming group-stage campaign.

Slovakia, however, will be no pushovers, with Francesco Calzona's men having already defeated Belgium this fortnight. 

England vs Slovakia preview
Flashscore

Afterwards, at 21:00 CET, Spain face one of the tournament's surprise packages, Georgia, as the three-time winners look to continue their 100% record and seal a quarter-final berth.

Spain vs Georgia preview
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballEuroFootball Tracker
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Tracker: Germany ride their luck to join Switzerland in quarter-finals
EURO 2024 Tracker: Last 16 ties loom as teams prepare for knockout stages
EURO 2024 Tracker: England, Denmark and Slovenia through to last 16 after bore draws
Show more
Football
Coach Marcelo Bielsa suspended after Uruguay arrive late onto pitch at Copa América
Spain crush Georgia to set up mouth-watering quarter-final with Germany
France's Mbappe says broken nose a target in EURO 2024 last-16 game versus Belgium
Updated
Gareth Southgate 'not ready to go home' after England's late EUROs heroics
Francesco Calzona 'proud' of Slovakia after late EUROs heartbreak against England
England's Bellingham tired of listening to 'rubbish', happy to silence critics against Slovakia
USA seek 'game of our lives' against Uruguay at Copa América group decider
Portugal's Martinez wary of 'remarkable' Slovenia ahead of EURO 2024 last-16 clash
England survive Slovakia to set up EURO quarters clash with Switzerland
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Sparkling Spain cruise to victory over Georgia after England edge through
EURO 2024 Tracker: Germany ride their luck to join Switzerland in quarter-finals
Transfer News LIVE: Douglas Luiz joins Juventus, Chelsea close in on Kiernan Drewsbury-Hall
Sinner or Alcaraz? Swiatek to finally master grass? Flashscore's 2024 Wimbledon predictions

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings