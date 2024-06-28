EURO 2024 Tracker: Last 16 ties loom as teams prepare for knockout stages

There may be no games at EURO 2024 this Friday, but that doesn't mean the party is over. Throughout the day, follow our EURO 2024 Tracker for all the latest from Germany.

16:09 CET - More news from training, where Phil Foden has joined back up with the England squad ahead of their last 16 clash with Slovakia on Sunday.

The Manchester City player flew back to England in midweek to be with his partner during the birth of their third child.

He has started each of England's three group games during the tournament.

16:05 CET - With knockout games comes an bigger scrutiny on officiating and UEFA's director of refereeing Roberto Rosetti has had his say on some of the decisions taken during the tournament so far - backing up Facundo Tello's call not to award Scotland a penalty against Hungary.

Read the full story here.

14:09 CET - Germany have been given a boost ahead of their round of 16 clash with Denmark as Antonio Rudiger has been spotted training.

Rudiger had been a doubt after sustaining a thigh injury in his side's final group game against Switzerland, but he is expected to start against the Danes on Saturday, provided there is no reaction after Friday's training session.

12:00 CET - Throughout the Euros this summer, Flashscore has teamed up with former Italy international, and reigning European champion, Federico Bernardeschi. He will be lending us his thoughts on his beloved Azzurri as well as the best and worst of the tournament as a whole.

This week, in the aftermath of the group stage, Federico spoke to us about Italy's chances going forward in the tournament as well as who has impressed him most in Germany so far.

Read the interview here and catch up on the first edition of the series here.

11:25 CET - Good morning and welcome to another edition of our EURO 2024 Tracker. We are just a day away from the first of eight last 16 ties and anticipation is building around the host nation as to who will triumph with the pressure ever increasing.

Hosts Germany face Denmark tomorrow at 21:00 CET and squad member Nico Schlotterbeck feels his side are well versed in how the Danes will play.

"The whole match plan, defence, offence. We know about Denmark and how we will play them," he said.

Read more from Schlotterbeck here.

Elsewhere, Flashscore has delved into the data to look ah how teams are playing both in attack and defence as well as how this could shape the knockout stages.

You can check out the feature on attacks here, and make sure to see how teams are defending at this tournament here.

Also, how about this for a statistic...