EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain top group as Italy advance after late leveller

We are at the business end of the EURO 2024 group stage, and there is so much to play for in both matches this evening. Albania will be desperate to cause an upset against the already-qualified and high-flying Spain, while Italy and Croatia clash in a do-or-die meeting.

23:50 CET - Another enthralling night of action at EURO 2024 has come to an end, and with those results, England Netherlands and France are all guarenteed a spot in the next round, where they will finish in their groups is yet to be decided.

23:01 CET - Here is how Group B looks after those results.

Group B standings Flashscore

22:58 CET - Croatia were just seconds away from finishing second in the group, but that late, late goal from Zaccagni sees Italy take that spot with four points and breaking the hearts of their opponents. The emotion is pouring out of the players in red and white, but that is tournament football. What a finish!

Croatia - Italy match stats Opta by StatsPerform

22:56 CET - GOAL TO ITALY! It's 1-1!

A huge goal in the final minute of the game in Dusseldorf, Mattia Zaccagni curls in an effort from the edge of the box to give his side a share of the points, whilst all but sending Croatia home. Heartbreak for the Croats - as the game finishes 1-1.

22:53 CET - SPAIN BEAT ALBANIA 1-0.

All over in Leipzig and Albania are heading home following defeat to Spain. It was Ferran Torres' 13th minute winner that earned Spain a perfect record in Group B.

Albania - Spain match stats Opta by StatsPerform

22:51 CET - A late free-kick for Albania falls to the feet of Armando Broja, but David Raya is equal to it with a diving save.

22:49 CET - Eight minutes added on in a fiery Leipzig. Can Croatia hold on? We have four added on in Dusseldorf, it looks like the end of the road for Albania.

22:43 CET - Albania now leaving a lot of men forward in search of goals, but that is also leaving Spain with a lot of space to exploit. Expect another goal in this game. We nearly have one from Italy, substitute Gianluca Scamacca is centrimetres away from connecting with a cross and tapping into an open goal. Croatia riding their luck now.

22:39 CET - Luka Modric, the current match winner for the Croatians, receives a standing ovation from all corners in Leipzig as he leaves the pitch. Will he be back in the last 16?

22:36 CET - Kristjan Asllani is enjoying a long-ranger tonight. His most recent one from just outside the box flies past David Raya, but also the far post. He has been closest for the Albanians to scoring in the contest.

22:33 CET - With 15 minutes or so to play, here are how things stand in Group B. Spain top the group on nine points, whilst Croatia will join them in the last 16 with four. Italy would face a nervy wait to see whether they would have enough to go through as one of the best third placed teams.

22:30 CET - A quick aside from our Portuguese desk - Luka Modric is now the oldest player to score in the European Championships - 38 years and 289 days - surpassing Ivica Vastic (38y and 257 days).

22:23 CET - In all the chaos between Croatia and Italy, Albania are quietly making their way into the game against Spain - they need two goals, remember to qualify. If they do that, they knock Italy out... as it stands.

After that Croatia goal from Modric, the xG has certainly changed.

Croatia - Italy xG Flashscore

22:13 CET - CROATIA LEAD! Luka Modric pounces on a mistake from the Italian keeper just after the penalty miss to slot home. Ultimate redemption for their captain and emotions run high during the celebration. The goal puts Croatia into the next round! We said there would be drama!

22:13 CET - IT'S SAVED! Luka Modric steps up to take the penalty for Croatia, but Donnarruma goes the right way and saves it.

22:11 CET - What do we have here then? After a VAR check for handball, Croatia have a penalty!

22:06 CET - Albania are living very dangerously, Joselu nearly makes it 2-0 to Spain, connecting well with a cross on the volley, but the effort goes just wide. Meanwhile, Croatia, knowing they need a goal, have bought on Ante Budimir as they look to up the ante.

22:03 CET - Both games are back underway, so let's quickly talk though what each team needs to quailify.

Spain will top the group no matter what happens tonight, whilst Albania need to win if they are to make it into the last 16 - as things stand they will finish bottom of the table with one point in Group B.

Italy can finish anywhere from second to fourth depending on results, but a point against Croatia will see them finish second. Croatia, like Albania, need to win, which would see them in with a shot of qualification. The current scoreline only suits Italy.

Let's see what happens in the next 45 minutes - more drama? Don't doubt it.

21:46 CET - Half-time in both games as Spain lead Albania 1-0 through that earlier Torres goal and despite a great effort from Kristjan Asllani that was wonderfully saved by David Raya late on...

Albania - Spain first half stats Opta by StatsPerform

...whilst Italy and Croatia remain locked at 0-0 after a first half full of tension.

Croatia - Italy first half stats Opta by StatsPerform

21:41 CET - Spain continue to knock on the Albania door and, again, it's Ferran Torres at the heart of it. This time he powers a header just over the bar when unmarked. Will we see any more goals before the break?

21:36 CET - Certainly more action between Italy and Croatia, with both teams needing goals to make themselves feel better. Lorenzo Pellegrini tries his luck from the edge of the box, but can't beat the Croatia keeper. Meanwhile, the mountain for Albania to climb, gets higher. Under more and more pressure, they have yet to register a shot in the game.

21:28 CET - Spain are in control against Albania, controlling the ball and not allowing their opponents out. Croatia, are also in control of the ball against Italy in the first quarter of the game, however the current xG says otherwise.

Live Croatia - Italy xG Flashscore

21:21 CET - A big chance for Italy - Mateo Retegui gets on the end of a teasing cross, but his header takes a slight deflection to send it just wide. The closest Italy have come so far against Croatia - the resulting corner comes to nothing.

21:13 CET - GOAL FOR SPAIN! A cutting pass finds Ferran Torres and the Barcelona forward makes no mistake, hitting the inside of the post before the ball settles into the corner. A real blow to Albania's chances after 13 minutes.

Ferran Torres' goal sequence Opta by StatsPerform, AFP

21:05 CET - Both Albania and Croatia are chasing three points and despite their relative underdog statuses, they have both started the brighter with early set-pieces. Safe to say, both stadiums are electric!

21:00 CET - Both games are underway! A night of drama surely awaits!

20:35 CET - Not long to go until kick-off, but before then, it could be a poignant night for one Luka Modric. Tonight will be his 178th appearance for the national side. Throughout all of it, he has been an influential player, who has been through it all with his side. He will once again lead them out hoping for more games in Germany this summer, but if this is to be his final tournament match at 38, what a career it has been.

20:05 CET - Here we are then, the final lineups of Group B.

We start with the more tantalising of the two games as Croatia and Italy do battle in Leipzig.

The Italians make two changes from their 1-0 defeat to Spain with Gianluca Scamacca benched in favour of Mateo Retegui. The Genoa striker gets his first start in a major tournament. Federico Dimarco moves forward from left back as Mateo Darmian slots in at the back, whilst Giacomo Raspadori starts on the right wing.

Croatia also ring the changes with Luka Sucic and Mario Pasalic installed into the frontline, whilst Ivan Perisic drops out and Josip Stanisic is installed at right back.

Croatia - Italy lineups Flashscore

Over in Dusseldorf, Albania know anything but a win against Spain will spell the end to their chances of making it into the last 16.

They make just one change from their 2-2 draw with Croatia and it comes in defence with Elseid Hysaj replaced by Ivan Balliu.

Spain are guarenteed to top the group whatever happens tonight, and their team reflects that with Luis de la Fuente making 10 changes from their last outing against Italy.

Only Aymeric Laporte remains from that winning side, will that be a help or a hindrance against Albania?

Albania - Spain lineups Flashscore

19:25 CET - Still wondering about the permutations for each of the four sides in Group B this evening? Well, we've got you covered.

Spain have already wrapped up top spot after impressive wins over Croatia and Italy, while Albania - currently on one point - realistically need to beat Luis de la Fuente's men to give themselves any chance of qualifying in second, or more likely, as one of the four best third-ranked sides.

Croatia, also on a solitary point, are in a similar position to Albania, needing to beat Italy to give themselves a realistic chance of making it through to the last 16. As for the Azzurri, three points tonight will secure second place in Group B, while a draw would almost certainly seal their place in the knockout stages.

Current Group B standings Flashscore

18:55 CET - Before we focus on Group B later tonight, let's bring you some news from the French camp, where all eye are on Kylian Mbappe and his nose.

He may have missed the 0-0 draw against the Netherlands as an unused substitute, but 24 hours later he scored twice in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Goals have been hard to come by for the French and a fit-again Mbappe would be an asset to Didier Deschamps' men.

Read about all the goings-on for France now.

18:30 CET - Group B is coming to an end today, and we have a pair of pivotal games tonight to decide who will be making it to the knockout rounds.

Spain are already assured of top spot, having beaten Croatia and Italy in impressive fashion. However, their opponents Albania need a win which would almost certainly secure their spot out of the group. With Spain expected to rotate and rest a number of key players, the Albanians will be hoping that they have a chance to cause an upset.

Albania vs Spain preview Flashscore

In the other game, Italy take on Croatia, a match with huge stakes for both sides. The latter need three points to secure qualification, while a point would do for the former, as they have already picked up a win against Albania.

Croatia vs Italy preview Flashscore

Kick-off for both matches is at 21:00 CET.

