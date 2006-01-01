EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Kuranyi on Julian Nagelsmann, his international career and son Karlo

Kevin Kuranyi (42) is an icon of German football. The centre-forward, who was born in Rio de Janeiro, made a total of 52 appearances for the German national team during his professional career (19 goals). In an interview with his former Schalke teammate Jan Moravek, Kuranyi talks about his son Karlo, his experiences as an international player and why he thinks Julian Nagelsmann is the right national team coach.

Kevin Kuranyi used to be a centre-forward feared for his heading ability, but today, he is a loving family man. His son Karlo Kuranyi has been a youth player at VfB Stuttgart since 2022 and only recently made it into the second team.

First appearances in the third division beckon. The dream of imitating his father and launching a successful professional career is alive and well. "He has a lot of talent. He's tall, he's quick, he brings a lot to the table. Let's see how he develops," says Kevin Kuranyi about his son.

Best and worst memories

Jan Moravek: "I also have a four-year-old son. I'd be interested to know how the connection to football came about. Did you push it or did it happen automatically?

"I think the most important thing is that we ourselves are seen as role models and play football with our own son - then it comes automatically."

Let's talk about your European Championship appearances. 2004 and 2008 - that was a long time ago, of course, but there's also a bit of a connection to the Czech Republic. There was that bitter defeat in Portugal in 2004...

"Exactly, 2004 was unfortunately not a good European Championship for us. We didn't play the games the way we should have as Germany - two draws, one defeat. We were eliminated after the group stage."

Czech Republic knocked out Germany in 2004 Reuters

But you played all the games from the start. That was positive for you personally, wasn't it?

"Definitely! For me as a young player to assert myself against Miroslav Klose, to play from the start - that was something special."

The second connection with Czech football is much better for you. That was the 2007 European Championship qualifiers, when you scored two goals against the Czech Republic in the Sparta Prague stadium.

"That was a good game for me at the time. It was my first game under Joachim Low, I think."

You made it through to the final at Euro 2008. You also played almost a full half in the final. Bitter memories for you?

"Yes, unfortunately, unfortunately. We played a really good European Championship, made it to the final - and then came the top team Spain. They had really incredible players back then. Xavi, Iniesta, Torres, Casillas, Puyol - they were on their way to becoming the best team in the world back then."

Nagelsmann "the right coach for Germany"

If I can go back to 2004, that was Cristiano Ronaldo's first European Championship. When you see that he's still there - that's incredible, isn't it?

"Yes, it is incredible! What a career he's had! Of course, even back then you could see that he trained a lot, that he was a very professional player. When you see him now, you realise what he's done - for football, for Portugal and for himself."

Let's stay with the current European Championship: How do you feel about Germany and in general? Did you also attend some of the matches?

"I was at one match, between Hungary and Germany. Of course you can feel the euphoria and that the whole country is getting excited. The stadiums are full, there's a good atmosphere. Germany are doing very well so far."

Are you feeling positive about the game against Spain? I read a statistic: 36 years without a competitive win against Spain, that's brutal.

"Yes, that's unbelievable. But I'm confident that we can do it this time."

Germany haven't beaten Spain in a competitive match for 36 years Flashscore

I also have to ask you about the striker issue, I'm sure you have a good feel for it. The whole of Germany is talking about whether Havertz or Fullkrug should start. What's your opinion?

"Of course Havertz has done well, but Fullkrug has a certain goal threat. It's always a question of what it takes against a top team like Spain. But they are both very good strikers."

What is your general opinion of Julian Nagelsmann? I think he's very brave compared to Gareth Southgate, for example, who hardly makes any changes. Nagelsmann has shown that even Florian Wirtz - the best player in the Bundesliga - can sit on the bench. What do you think of him in general? Are you a fan of his?

"Yes, definitely! I worked with Nagelsmann myself at the end of my career. I know that he's a very good coach and can make this team better. You can see that the team played well at the European Championships. I think he's the right coach for Germany."

Kuranyi thinks Nagelsmann is the right national coach. Profimedia

Kevin, can you perhaps name some players who have surprised you positively at this European Championship?

"Nico Williams from Spain is a top player for me at this European Championship. He's incredibly quick, very tricky and very dangerous. Jamal Musiala is not a big surprise for me because I'm a Musiala fan - but he's doing incredibly well."

Kevin, thank you very, very much! Only the best for the future!

"For you too, you and your family!"