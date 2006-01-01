Foden temporarily leaves England's Euro camp due to family matter

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Foden temporarily leaves England's Euro camp due to family matter

Foden temporarily leaves England's Euro camp due to family matter

Phil Foden has temporarily left the England Euros camp to attend a family matter back home
Phil Foden has temporarily left the England Euros camp to attend a family matter back homeAFP
Phil Foden (24) has temporarily left England's Euro 2024 base in Germany to return home due to a "pressing family matter," the English Football Association said on Thursday.

Foden, who won Premier League Player of the Year accolades for his starring role in Manchester City's title triumph this season, has started all three of England's games at the tournament so far.

It remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old will be available for the Three Lions' last 16 match on Sunday.

Foden is just one of a number of England stars who have failed to replicate their club form at international level at the Euros.

Gareth Southgate's men have progressed to the knockout stages as Group C winners but failed to live up to their hype as pre-tournament favourites in draws against Denmark and Slovenia after opening their campaign with a 1-0 win over Serbia.

However, England have found themselves on the kinder side of the draw as they will avoid Germany, France, Spain and Portugal until the final if they progress that far.

Mentions
FootballEuroFoden PhilEngland
Related Articles
OPINION: England's left-hand side needs changing for EURO 2024 success
England's Phil Foden confident his partnership with Jude Bellingham will improve
Southgate faces Foden dilemma ahead of England's clash with Denmark
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Romania equalise against Slovakia, Ukraine holding Belgium
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Guirassy nearing Dortmund move, Bayern pushing for PSG's Simons
Updated
Under-fire Netherlands need to copy Austria’s playbook and get aggressive
Ex-Nigeria and West Brom star Odemwingie qualifies as PGA Professional
OPINION: Off-key Jude Bellingham should be England's cause for concern
Confusion reigns as Denmark avoid yellow peril to claim second place in Group C
FIFA awards win to Niger after Congo no-show in World Cup qualifier
Lionel Messi may skip Argentina's Copa América game against Peru to rest
Argentina's Scaloni says balance is key in deciding who starts up front
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: England, Denmark and Slovenia through to last 16 after bore draws
Transfer News LIVE: Guirassy nearing Dortmund move, Bayern pushing for PSG's Simons
No thoughts of draw against Slovakia as Romania target top spot in Group E
Harry Kane says England achieved aim by winning EURO group after dull Slovenia draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings