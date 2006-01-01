Foden temporarily leaves England's Euro camp due to family matter

Phil Foden (24) has temporarily left England's Euro 2024 base in Germany to return home due to a "pressing family matter," the English Football Association said on Thursday.

Foden, who won Premier League Player of the Year accolades for his starring role in Manchester City's title triumph this season, has started all three of England's games at the tournament so far.

It remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old will be available for the Three Lions' last 16 match on Sunday.

Foden is just one of a number of England stars who have failed to replicate their club form at international level at the Euros.

Gareth Southgate's men have progressed to the knockout stages as Group C winners but failed to live up to their hype as pre-tournament favourites in draws against Denmark and Slovenia after opening their campaign with a 1-0 win over Serbia.

However, England have found themselves on the kinder side of the draw as they will avoid Germany, France, Spain and Portugal until the final if they progress that far.