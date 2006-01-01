France beat Portugal on penalties in uninspiring EURO 2024 quarter-final

France beat Portugal on penalties in uninspiring EURO 2024 quarter-final

France celebrate penalties win
France celebrate penalties winAFP
France will make their fifth semi-final appearance at the UEFA European Championships after they held their nerve in a penalty shootout to oust Portugal in a nail-biting affair in Hamburg.

Buoyed from his heroics in Portugal’s penalty shootout win over Slovenia, goalkeeper Diogo Costa was required to make a routine stop in the 20th minute to keep out Theo Hernandez’s long-range dive. Despite experiencing a momentary scare, Portugal were arguably the better side in a cagey first half, even if their periods of possession failed to translate to clearcut opportunities.

They were given a promising sight of a goal in the 43rd minute when Cristiano Ronaldo placed a free-kick, only to allow Bruno Fernandess to try his luck with a whipped strike which failed to hit the target.

After struggling to get involved in the first period, Kylian Mbappe finally burst into life in the opening stages of the second half, exchanging a neat one-two with N'Golo Kante before curling the ball into Costa’s grateful clutches.

As the clock reached the hour mark, the game threatened to open up as Portugal created two golden chances in quick succession. First, Fernandes was denied by Mike Maignan’s strong right hand just moments before Vitinha fired straight at the goalkeeper after being teed up by Rafael Leao.

From nearly falling behind it was then France’s turn to spurn two major opportunities. Randal Kolo Muani looked set to break the deadlock until Ruben Dias produced a superb last-ditch block to deny the forward.

Eduardo Camavinga then had the chance to score just his second international goal, but he could only drag his right-foot shot wide of Costa’s far post. Ultimately, a lack of cutting edge from both sides ensured Portugal would have to face extra time for the second game in a row.

After missing a spot-kick in extra-time against Slovenia, Ronaldo had the chance to put that disappointment completely to bed when he made a darting run to meet Francisco Conceicao’s pullback, only to blaze harmlessly over the bar.

In a surprising moment, France’s star man Mbappe made way for Bradley Barcola halfway through the additional 30 minutes. Mbappe could only watch from the sidelines as Portugal threatened to win it in the 120th minute, with Nuno Mendes forcing Maignan to make a crucial stop to ensure Les Bleus would compete in their first penalty shootout since the 2022 World Cup final.

While Joao Felix hit the post, France dispatched all five of their spot-kicks to set up a mouthwatering semi-final clash with Spain.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mike Maignan (France)

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Check out the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballPortugalFranceEuro
