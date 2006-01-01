Georgia to look back with joy when dust settles after EURO 2024 defeat to Spain

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Georgia to look back with joy when dust settles after EURO 2024 defeat to Spain

Georgia to look back with joy when dust settles after EURO 2024 defeat to Spain

Georgia head coach Willy Sagnol looks on as side lose 3-1 to Spain
Georgia head coach Willy Sagnol looks on as side lose 3-1 to SpainReuters
Georgia failed to pull off more giant-killing against Spain on Saturday but once the disappointment of defeat lifts, they will be overjoyed at how Euro 2024 went, coach Willy Sagnol said.

"We're a bit sad because we lost. But I'm sure in some days we will realise what we have done and I'm sure happiness is going to come back very quickly," said the Frenchman after Georgia's 4-1 defeat by Spain in the last 16.

The lowest-ranked team at the tournament, at their first major finals, defied all expectations to progress from their group after sparkling performances including a shock win over a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal.

"You have to take some time to sit and look at what you have done. I think we can sit in peace and quiet and everyone can be very happy at the last year, because the evolution of the team, the squad, has been absolutely fantastic," said Sagnol.

"I'm very proud of what the players have done in the last months. Now it's the end of a journey, but I'm sure the next one will also be very exciting."

Remarkably, Georgia went in front against Spain, ranked 66 places higher, when Robin Le Normand scored an own goal. However, Spain fought back and equalised before the break.

"To take the lead, it was our first offensive situation, but I think if at halftime we had still led 1-0, we would have had a bit more energy for the second half," he said, also lamenting an injury to talisman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

"But in the large spectrum, Spain deserved the win, there's no doubt about it."

When the dust settles, Georgia's next focus will be on getting back to another big tournament, the coach said.

"I think it will take some days to realise because I think it was such a fantastic team and group performance. We worked so hard to get here, we will try our hardest to come back to another major tournament," he said.

"We are so happy and proud of what we have done in the last days, the last weeks ... Everything has been such a great experience. I think tomorrow morning everyone will want only one thing - to come back."

Mentions
FootballEuroSpainGeorgia
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Southgate let off the hook as Spain show their class
Spain crush Georgia to set up mouth-watering quarter-final with Germany
Willy Sagnol revels in leading Georgia on remarkable EURO 2024 run
Show more
Football
Venezuela make light work of Jamaica at Copa América to top Group B
Transfer News LIVE: Douglas Luiz joins Juventus, Chelsea close in on Kiernan Drewsbury-Hall
Updated
Spain deserved EURO 2024 win says coach who now has Germany in his sights
Newly-promoted Ipswich sign Hutchinson from Chelsea on five-year deal
2024 European Championships: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Updated
'You keep going': Bellingham and Kane save England from EURO 2024 exit
Coach Marcelo Bielsa suspended after Uruguay arrive late onto pitch at Copa América
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Sparkling Spain cruise to victory over Georgia after England edge through
Transfer News LIVE: Douglas Luiz joins Juventus, Chelsea close in on Kiernan Drewsbury-Hall
EURO 2024 Tracker: Germany ride their luck to join Switzerland in quarter-finals
Sinner or Alcaraz? Swiatek to finally master grass? Flashscore's 2024 Wimbledon predictions

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings