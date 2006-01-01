Spain crush Georgia to set up mouth-watering quarter-final with Germany

Spain came from behind to beat Georgia 4-1 and reach the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-finals, continuing their 100% record against the Crusaders despite a determined display from the tournament’s plucky underdogs.

La Roja won both H2Hs in qualifying by an aggregate scoreline of 10-2 and looked imperious as the action started in Cologne.

Even so, they faced the goalkeeper who finished fourth in La Liga for clean sheets this term in Giorgi Mamardashvili, who continued his impressive performances this tournament by denying Pedri and Robin Le Normand with the Georgia players in front of him also putting their bodies on the line.

Having overcome the early onslaught, Georgia stunned their illustrious opposition in the 18th minute, when their first notable attack culminated in Otar Kakabadze’s cross bouncing in off Le Normand.

Willy Sagnol’s men continued to make forays forward whenever possible, but the Spanish pressure built as Mamardashvili denied Fabián Ruiz, Marc Cucurella and Nico Williams.

Spain’s relentlessness eventually told in the 39th minute with Rodri producing a lovely touch and pinpoint finish from the edge of the box - a blow further worsened by Otar Kiteishvili being forced off injured in the aftermath.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia came agonisingly close to restoring Georgia’s lead with an audacious attempt from inside his half shortly after the restart.

They were soon behind, though, as Mamardashvili denied Lamine Yamal’s free-kick but was left helpless when Fabián headed home from the 16-year-old’s delightful cross.

While Yamal couldn’t capitalise on a wayward pass from Giorgi Kochorashvili, Spain largely looked comfortable as they dictated play.

Giorgi Gvelesiani’s blushes were spared with Yamal being caught marginally offside before squaring a ball that he bundled in, but nothing could save the defender moments later, when Williams glided past him and struck past Mamardashvili.

Williams goal sequence Profimedia, Statsperform

Dani Olmo then added an extra layer of gloss to the scoreline with a wonderful touch and cool finish, as Spain continued their status as the only team to have won all of their games at Euro 2024, setting up a tantalising contest against hosts Germany in the quarter-final.

Georgia certainly played their part, as they have throughout this tournament, and can head home full of pride.

Match stats Opta by Stats Perform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nico Williams (Spain)

