Gjasula's last-gasp goal sees spirited Albania draw with Croatia in another Euro epic

Albania came from behind to salvage a potentially pivotal draw against Croatia in their first-ever meeting, leaving both sides on one point with UEFA Euro 2024 progression hanging in the balance ahead of Group B’s final round of fixtures.

After stunning Italy with the quickest goal ever scored at a European Championship, Albania followed up that feat with another fast start in their second group game.

With just 11 minutes on the clock, Sylvinho’s side took a surprise lead as Qazim Laçi darted into the box to meet Jasir Asani’s cross, heading in at Dominik Livaković’s near post.

Desperately needing a response, the 2018 World Cup finalists pushed for an equaliser, heading over the bar via Bruno Petković minutes later.

However, rather than sit in a low block and defend their slender advantage, Albania maintained their early positivity and were almost rewarded when captain Luka Modrić surrendered possession, leading to a swift breakaway as Kristjan Asllani was denied in a one-on-one situation.

That counter-attacking threat persisted for the remainder of the first period, with Zlatko Dalić’s side unable to carve out a clear-cut chance at the other end.

A pair of half-time alterations from the Croatian boss handed his side renewed impetus, yet as the hour mark passed by, the scoreline remained unchanged.

Nonetheless, the favourites eventually got their reward for committing players forward levelling the game when birthday boy Andrej Kramarić received the ball in the area and fired low past Thomas Strakosha.

That goal sparked Croatia into life, with substitute Mario Pašalić denied seconds before another sub, Ante Budimir, played a crucial role in turning the contest around, cutting the ball back across goal which eventually led to Klaus Gjasula bundling over his line.

Key stats Opta by StatsPerform

Having regained their composure, Albania chased a late equaliser, and after Mirlind Daku was unable to capitalise on two presentable opportunities, Klaus Gjasula sent his nation’s fans into raptures with a stoppage-time goal.

An incredible finale sees Sylvinho’s side salvage a late point ahead of their final group against Spain. Meanwhile, despite avoiding a first pair of consecutive defeats at the same major tournament since Euro ‘96, Croatia will need a result against defending champions Italy to ensure progression from the group.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Qazim Laçi (Albania)

Get all of our stats from this match here.