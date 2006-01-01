Goalkeeper Mamardashvili adamant Spain will win EURO 2024 as proud Georgia head home

Goalkeeper Georgia's Giorgi Mamardashvili in action as Spain's Rodri scores their first goal
Goalkeeper Georgia's Giorgi Mamardashvili in action as Spain's Rodri scores their first goalReuters
A 4-1 loss to Spain ended Georgia's maiden participation in a major finals at the last-16 stage, and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili (23) expects Spain to go on to win EURO 2024 after a classy display on Sunday.

The Spaniards went behind due to an own goal in the 18th minute but never lost their composure, cantering into the quarter-finals thanks to goals from Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo.

"I think Spain are the favourites for this tournament and they will become champions. It's a pity that we met this team, but it's okay, it's not the end. We will come back stronger," Mamardashvili told reporters.

"Of course, it's sad that we lost in the round of 16, but we should also be happy about it, because not long ago we couldn't have imagined that we would reach this far," he added.

The Georgians became one of the feelgood stories of the tournament by beating Portugal 2-0 in their final Group F game to make it to the knockout stages, all while trying to play expansive football against more illustrious opponents.

Captain Guram Kashia said his side were disappointed to be heading home, and that the loss of leading striker Otar Kiteishvili to injury proved a big blow.

Georgia's players applaud their fans after the defeat
Georgia's players applaud their fans after the defeatReuters

"We played well in the first half (against Spain), in the second, after we lost Kiteishvili, the game changed. In the end, we conceded goals and said goodbye to the championship, but we are happy that we represented our country with dignity," Kashia said.

"We are proud of how we represented our country at such a high-level tournament. We got to the European Championship for the first time, and it was an amazing adventure. I am once again proud of our game," he added.

Check out the full report from Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEuroMamardashvili GiorgiSpainGeorgia
