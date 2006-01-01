Hasek admits Portugal's dominance left Czechs too tired to attack in defeat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Hasek admits Portugal's dominance left Czechs too tired to attack in defeat

Hasek admits Portugal's dominance left Czechs too tired to attack in defeat

Czech coach Ivan Hasek
Czech coach Ivan HasekReuters
The Czech Republic having to defend throughout their 2-1 loss to a dominant Portugal side sapped the players' strength and left them unable to generate much in attack during their Euro 2024 Group F opener, coach Ivan Hasek (60) said on Tuesday.

Portugal substitute Francisco Conceicao grabbed a stoppage-time winner against the dogged Czechs, who had taken the lead in the 62nd minute and appeared on the brink of a gigantic upset.

“Portugal have great quality in the attack and when we were defending everybody worked as a team but then we didn’t have strength to attack,” Hasek said.

"Obviously we are disappointed to concede a goal this late in the game but we need to keep our heads high," he added. "We need to get better because this was not a perfect game for us."

Hasek, in his second stint in charge of the national side, said Portugal’s attacking class threw a spanner into the Czech game-plan to push up the field.

"We wanted to be much higher on the pitch but they dominated and pushed us very deep in our half," Hasek said.

"When we got the ball we wanted to go forward and attack but some bad passes made it possible for them to dominate again. Losing the balls was our biggest mistake."

With the Czechs all defending ferociously, Hasek said he withdrew forward Patrik Schick on the hour to save him for their next match against Georgia in a group that also includes Turkey.

“Patrik Schick had to work in the defence as well so he was really losing his strength quite quickly,” Hasek said. “We were ready for that. We have a game in the next four days and we need him to be ready.”

Hasek also praised substitute midfielders Antonin Barak and Petr Sevcik, hinting that he may make some changes to the starting lineup against Georgia on Saturday.

One player the Czechs will need at his best is captain Tomas Soucek who arrived in Germany needing treatment ahead of the opening match but Hasek was confident he would be ready.

“Tomas really wants to play and as of now we have no notes from the doctors about any players,” Hasek said.

Read the full report with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEuroHasek IvanPortugalCzech Republic
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Stars are born & veterans perform as Group F opens with a bang
Late Conceicao goal sees Portugal snatch victory from Czech Republic
EURO 2024 fever hits Leipzig with Ronaldo's arrival
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Kvaratskhelia saga with Napoli rumbles on, Chelsea chase Omorodion
Updated
The formula for success that can get Hungary back on track at EURO 2024
FIFA and UEFA oppose Italian plan to oversee club finances, says FIGC chief
Southgate faces Foden dilemma ahead of England's clash with Denmark
EURO 2024: Five impressions that will stay with you from matchday one
Martinez praises Portugal's discipline after last-gasp win over Czechs
From Nunez to Caicedo: Premier League players at the 2024 Copa América
Captain Robertson urges Scotland to play without fear against Switzerland
Turkey boss Montella gets best birthday present with thrilling Georgia win
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal fight back to beat stubborn Czechs after Turkey edge Georgia
Transfer News LIVE: Kvaratskhelia saga with Napoli rumbles on, Chelsea chase Omorodion
Premier League fixtures 2024/25 announced: All key games and dates
EURO 2024 Preview: Calhanoglu and Turkey ready to stun big names at home away from home

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings