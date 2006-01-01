In the box with Bernardeschi: Yamal is an 'alien' but England have the quality to win final

Federico Bernardeschi (30), a reigning European champion with Italy, has been Flashscore's guide throughout EURO 2024 this summer. He has been sharing his thoughts and opinions exclusively with us as the drama unfolded in Germany and with the decider looming, it is time for his final thoughts.

On Sunday, Bernardeschi will see the baton passed on to a new winner after having played in the final and won the trophy three years ago against England. In this, the last chapter of In the Box, he offers his predictions, analysis of both sides and words on young stars Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham.

The countdown to the final has well and truly begun. Spain's stellar form, England's last-gasp recoveries and the emergence of new talents - these topics will continue to dominate the headlines for the hours leading up to the EURO 2024 decider in Berlin. Crucial hours that Bernardeschi, who exactly three years ago lifted that same trophy to the sky in London, knows very well.

Federico, exactly three years have passed since you won EURO 2020, did you mark the occasion?

"We celebrated."

Again? After three years?

"Of course, we do it every year and will continue to do so. It's more important than a birthday (laughs). Every July 11th we congratulate each other in our chat."

Let's go back to the final in 2021, how was it?

"It was wonderful for us. We started and we were 1-0 down at Wembley, at home to England. Not an ideal situation.

"However we continued to play our football, with our certainty and security. After those three minutes, we controlled the game for the remaining 117 minutes. And that shows the strength of that Italy side.

"In that stadium, and down 1-0 after three minutes, but we had such a high level of confidence that we said: 'No problem, let's play'. And we played. And how!"

On Sunday your side will pass the baton on to another European champion. How do you mentally prepare for a match of such magnitude?

"I think the best way is to arrive concentrated but with light-heartedness, without too much tension, remembering that it is a football match and that in football you have to have fun. That's how we approached the final.

"The coach (Roberto Mancini) was very good at making us arrive in this state of mind. We enjoyed the moment."

Spain will face an England side eager to make amends for the last Euros. What will be the main challenge for the Spanish in Berlin?

"England have players of extraordinary quality, but they live a bit by the day. If the English individuality emerges, it will make the difference.

"In that case, it will be difficult for Spain to face (Jude) Bellingham and co. because they will be facing a very compact team that is difficult to overcome."

How do you see the final going?

"The match will be exciting, with Spain playing wonderful football, it is no coincidence that they are considered the most beautiful team to watch at the European Championship.

"However, it will not be easy because England has shown great hard work and willingness to sacrifice, reaching this milestone for the second time in a row. Southgate's team hasn't shown great football but they have always been there, so it will be an exciting game."

Has something clicked for England after their underwhelming start to the tournament?

"I think so, although they haven't played an exciting game, they showed other qualities in the defensive phase, the application of sacrifice and character. The fans want to see a good game and enjoy themselves, but it must also be said that it is useless to play well if you go nowhere.

"In this final, there are going to be both sides of the coin. There is the side that managed to play the best football of the European Championship, and on the other side, there are those who struggled, but with character and willingness to sacrifice, still managed to reach the final.

"To reach two finals in a row at the European Championship is a wonderful achievement. It shows the potential and talent of the English team. They deserve to be there."

What kind of game will it be?

"I expect a game of containment from England, who will have to deal with Spain's effective play. England will rely on the individual qualities of their players to make a difference, while Spain will lead the game with their style.

"The English will have to rely on the qualities of individuals who can hurt at any time. It will not be an easy game for Spain, who must be very careful. For (Luis) De la Fuente's team, it could look like the game like against France, but England's individuals can make a difference."

The final will also provide a face-off between two young stars - Bellingham and Lamine Yamal. What do you make of them?

"Lamine Yamal is considered outstanding, a true alien for his ability to be decisive at only 16 years of age (17 on Saturday), an unprecedented phenomenon in the history of football. His performances show the importance of giving opportunities to young talents. No one at his age has ever been able to be on these stages and be so decisive, so from this point of view, he is stratospheric.

"On the other hand, there is a great opportunity for Bellingham. If England wins the European Championship, the next Ballon d'Or will probably be his."

If Bellingham could be next, it is not unreasonable to think that Yamal could also win the Ballon d'Or in the future, right?

"The Spaniard is out of this world, let's say. Lamine Yamal has on his side that he is a phenomenon and plays with fun. Light-heartedness and innate qualities are a combo that allows him, at only 17 years of age, to make a remarkable impact. His ability to be decisive in matches, to not make mistakes at key moments and to play with the maturity of an experienced player, despite his young age, are the elements that make him special.

"It is not only his goals or assists that catch your eye but also the fact that he plays like an experienced player. The ball does not 'weigh' between his feet. Then he learns quickly, he understands quickly, he looks like a very intelligent boy. If you're there at such a young age and you express that kind of behaviour, of course, you're an extremely intelligent boy."

Has anyone disappointed you at EURO 2024?

"There were no real disappointments. These types of competitions can be unpredictable and depend on many factors such as fitness and mental approach. What I think has had the biggest impact has been the imbalance in the group and knockout rounds, with strong teams meeting each other in the early stages. Spain, in particular, beat them all. If they were to win this European Championship, they have practically achieved everything."

Who will win the European Championship final?

"It is a difficult choice. Certainly Spain, for their style of play and approach to promoting young talent, would deserve to win it. But I would also be happy for England, who are there again after losing three years ago against us.

"I won't comment on a prediction, I prefer to enjoy the match hoping for a high-level spectacle."