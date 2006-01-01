Italy's Nicolo Barella is on track for Euro opener confirms manager Luciano Spalletti

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Italy's Nicolo Barella is on track for Euro opener confirms manager Luciano Spalletti

Italy's Nicolo Barella is on track for Euro opener confirms manager Luciano Spalletti

Barella in action for Inter Milan
Barella in action for Inter Milan Reuters
Italy's lynchpin midfielder Nicolo Barella is likely to be available for selection in the reigning champions' opening match at Euro 2024 against Albania on Saturday after recovering from a minor injury, coach Luciano Spalletti said on Friday.

Asked by reporters about Barella's fitness following a muscle problem, Spalletti said the box-to-box dynamo had come through a training session on Thursday with no problems.

"Yesterday he did everything," the former Napoli coach said, adding that the squad were due to hold a light session on Friday.

"We will see what happens today. We will see how he feels," he said, adding that the medical team had to be careful given Barella's recent problems.

"But as of yesterday evening, everything suggests that he will be available for selection."

Barella was at the heart of Inter's league-winning team last season and was a key member of the Italy side which won Euro 2020. But he missed Italy's last two friendlies before this year's tournament with a muscle strain.

Italy vs Albania match information
Italy vs Albania match informationFlashscore

As well as Albania, Italy face Spain and Croatia in Group B which looks like the toughest group in Germany, putting pressure on the Azzurri to get all three points in Dortmund on Saturday.

"The first game is always important and we have two games later that are difficult," Italy goalkeeper and captain Gianluigi Donnarumma said. "A win tomorrow gives us a bit more peace of mind."

Nearly half of Albania's squad members play in Italy's Serie A league, meaning they would be well prepared for the encounter, Donnarumma said.

"They are very, very fast," he said. "We must be careful not to get stretched because they are very good on the counter-attack."

Italy come into the tournament with Spalletti having taken over the team only last September. But he has already left his mark in at least one way - laying down clear rules on how players spend their leisure time, especially late at night.

Striker Gianluca Scamacca missed friendly games in March when Spalletti complained about players staying awake until four o'clock in the morning playing video games while on international duty.

"What I care about is that they sleep at night," the coach said. "I don’t want them to wake up tired."

But he denied that he had barred them from playing video games, saying they were allowed in a games room at the squad's training camp. "They all play, even I play. But they do it at the right times."

Mentions
FootballEuroBarella NicoloItalyAlbaniaCroatiaSpainEURO Previews
Related Articles
In the box with Bernardeschi: Ronaldo will surprise, England & Italy could go deep
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Euro 2024: Ranking all the tournament's kits from best to worst
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Germany kick off tournament by hosting Scotland in Munich
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern Munich close Ito deal as Manchester United make Branthwaite bid
Updated
EURO 2024 Preview: Can Denmark rediscover their brilliant Euro 2020 form?
'Fired up' Germany to lift curtain on Euro 2024 at home against Scotland
Best matches of the Euro 2024 group stage: Five games not to miss
Nuri Sahin announced as Edin Terzic's replacement at Borussia Dortmund
Updated
Nigeria federation looking to hire an expatriate to salvage World Cup qualification
Kilts and bagpipes: Scotland's 'Tartan Army' in Munich for Euros opener
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern Munich close Ito deal as Manchester United make Branthwaite bid
Flashscore remembers: The best opening matches in European Championship history
The records Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo could break or extend at Euro 2024
How recent host nations have fared in European Championship openers

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings