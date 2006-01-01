Kane's opener cancelled out as England labour to draw with Denmark

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Kane's opener cancelled out as England labour to draw with Denmark

Kane's opener cancelled out as England labour to draw with Denmark

Kane was subbed off by manager Gareth Southgate
Kane was subbed off by manager Gareth SouthgateAFP
England spurned their first opportunity to reach the 2024 UEFA European Championship knockout rounds after they produced an underwhelming performance to draw 1-1 with Denmark in Frankfurt, ensuring it will be all to play for in the final group game.

After scoring an early goal in the 1-0 win over Serbia, the Three Lions made another impressive start against Denmark, requiring just 18 minutes to break the deadlock in Frankfurt.

Kyle Walker was the architect, showing great persistence to win the ball high up the pitch before his cross diverted into the path of Harry Kane, who produced a simple finish to become the third England player to score in four different major tournaments.

However, England failed to build upon Kane’s 64th international strike, adopting a passive approach before they were ultimately punished by Morten Hjulmand’s 34th-minute piledriver.

The midfielder was given ample time to wind up a fierce long-range shot, fizzing it in off the post to send the Danish contingent into raptures.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Following a disappointing end to the first period, England offered a positive response in the opening stages of the second half.

In his final act before being replaced by Conor Gallagher, Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a sublime long pass to pick out Bukayo Saka, who could only steer his header into the side netting from a narrow angle.

Not long after, Phil Foden nearly caught Kasper Schmeichel off guard, crashing the ball off the upright with a powerful strike from the edge of the box.

Those brief moments of promise could not dissuade Gareth Southgate from making further changes, introducing Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze and Ollie Watkins in one fell swoop.

The latter was soon involved in the thick of the action, racing onto Jude Bellingham’s defence-splitting pass before forcing Schmeichel into a near-post stop.

England were quickly reminded they needed to remain vigilant at the opposite end of the pitch, with Jordan Pickford diving at full stretch to keep Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at bay.

Hojbjerg then unleashed another long-range strike after capitalising on a Bellingham error, leaving a relieved Pickford to watch the ball whistle wide of his goal.

England ultimately had to be content with a point, which still leaves them top ahead of their final group game against Slovenia, while Denmark are left in third spot with two points to their name.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Morten Hjulmand (Denmark)

The group table
The group tableFlashscore
Mentions
FootballEnglandDenmarkEuro
Related Articles
England manager Gareth Southgate in a 'happier' place shut off from criticism
Schmeichel: 'World class' England a bigger challenge for Denmark
Stojkovic insists Serbia will start with confidence against Slovenia in crunch tie
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain on top against Italy at half time in blockbuster clash
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Liverpool eyeing Williams
Updated
Copa America: Hosts USA are on the rise but they aren't ready to challenge just yet
French manager Dider Deschamps says masked Kylian Mbappe fit to face Netherlands
Updated
'Devastated' Slovenia vow to fight on against 'favourites' England
Serbia rewarded for never say die attitude after last minute equaliser against Slovenia
Rangnick insists Austria won't change plans if Poland get Lewandowski back
Jovic the hero as Serbia snatch last-gasp draw against Slovenia in Group B
Slot amused by Liverpool's lunchtime kick-off after Klopp criticism
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain on top against Italy at half time in blockbuster clash
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Liverpool eyeing Williams
EURO 2024 Tracker: Scotland and Switzerland share spoils after Germany secure qualification
Slot amused by Liverpool's lunchtime kick-off after Klopp criticism

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings