Stojkovic insists Serbia will start with confidence against Slovenia in crunch tie

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Stojkovic insists Serbia will start with confidence against Slovenia in crunch tie

Stojkovic insists Serbia will start with confidence against Slovenia in crunch tie

Dragan Stojkovic on the touchline against England
Dragan Stojkovic on the touchline against EnglandReuters
Serbia will not repeat the mistake of their Euro 2024 opener against England by showing Slovenia too much respect, manager Dragan Stojkovic (59) said on Wednesday, adding that he plans to make two changes to the starting lineup for his side's next game.

Stojkovic brushed aside reports of a bust-up with the influential Dusan Tadic, saying the player had apologised after criticising the coach publicly for leaving him out of the starting lineup in the 1-0 Group C loss to England.

"Whatever he said, he said," Stojkovic said, who told a news conference he plans to return Tadic to the starting lineup against Slovenia. "He apologised. We are moving on. Now the most important thing is to play against Slovenia."

"Against England we started playing with too much respect," he added. "We started playing football against them and that's how we're going to play this match."

With Juventus player Filip Kostic ruled out of the tournament with injury, Serbia will nevertheless look to repeat their second-half display against England when they ratcheted up the pressure as they searched for an equalizer.

Serbia sit at the bottom of Group C behind Denmark and Slovenia on one point each, with England in first place on three points. This makes a Serbia win critical, Stojkovic said.

"We'll do all we can to win against Slovenia," he said. "We're not going to go into this match thinking about any other result."

An estimated 30,000 Serbian supporters are expected to travel to Munich for the match at the Munich Football Arena on Thursday, something Stojkovic said would provide extra motivation for the players.

Serbia forward Aleksandar Mitrovic said he didn't expect any surprises from Slovenia and underlined his manager's desire to approach the match like the second half against England, with every player who enters the pitch ready to give their all.

"If you ask me I'd like to attack and keep the ball for 90 minutes," Mitrovic said. "I'd like to keep attacking."

"This is the match we are living for. Good opponent. Full stadium. Whoever is going to come on to the pitch will do the maximum."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEuroStojkovic DraganTadic DusanSloveniaSerbiaEnglandDenmark
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Weghorst shows Dutch the way as stuttering England rely on Jude
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Euro 2024: Ranking all the tournament's kits from best to worst
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: McTominay gives Scotland shock lead against Switzerland in Cologne
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Harrison extends Everton stay
Updated
Germany progress to last 16 with comfortable win against struggling Hungary
Croatia's coach Dalic bemoans 'really bad' added time in Albania draw
Schmeichel: 'World class' England a bigger challenge for Denmark
Manager Sylvinho hails Albania's 'crazy' Euro thriller with Croatia
Copa America 2024 Preview: Latest Copa America Odds and Predictions
Italy willing to play ' dirty' to down Spain at EURO 2024 says Spalletti
Panama captain Anibal Godoy out of Copa America with thigh injury
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: McTominay gives Scotland shock lead against Switzerland in Cologne
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal fight back to beat stubborn Czechs after Turkey edge Georgia
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Harrison extends Everton stay
Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wildcards

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings