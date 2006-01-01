Kylian Mbappe recovery continues but return for France remains unclear

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Kylian Mbappe recovery continues but return for France remains unclear

Kylian Mbappe recovery continues but return for France remains unclear

Mbappe with his mask
Mbappe with his maskProfimedia
France forward Kylian Mbappe (25) is continuing to recover from his broken nose even though it is not yet sure whether he will play on Tuesday in his side's last group game at the European Championship, coach Didier Deschamps said on Sunday.

Deschamps kept his cards close to his chest on the French Telefoot television programme, declining to say if Mbappe would feature against Poland in Dortmund but offering reassuring news for supporters about the recovery of his captain, who fractured his nose last Monday in their opener against Austria.

You will see (whether he plays or not) but everything is going in the right direction, he is recovering from the blow, the bruising is decreasing every day, and he will get used to his mask. He is doing well,” Deschamps said.

Following the 0-0 draw against the Netherlands in Leipzig on Friday, when Mbappe stayed on the bench, there has been much analysis in the French media over the team’s attacking prowess, or sudden lack thereof.

France's only goal in their last three outings was an own goal by Austria’s Maximilian Wober in their opening Group D encounter in Duesseldorf.

But Deschamps gave nothing away when asked if he might freshen up the attack, especially as France, with four points, look certain of a place in the last 16.

"I have planned a team which will ensure qualification and the best possible finish in the group. We will always hope to get a little more recovery (for some players). You deduce from that what you want", he said.

Mbappe’s teammates, at a press conference on Sunday, suggested the attacker was eager to play, especially after an hour on the field on Saturday in a training scrimmage against a local academy team.

When he was on the pitch, he was 100% at it, he is getting used to his mask and he scored,” said defender Jonathan Clauss.

"I think he wants to play the next match. He might like to play without the mask, but the doctor isn't going to give him the choice,” added midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Mentions
FootballMbappe KylianFrancePolandEuro
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Rangnick's Austria impress as France toothless without Mbappe
Mbappe plays in practice game with mask against U21 side and grabs goals
Deschamps feels it was a 'wise decision' to keep Mbappe on bench in Netherlands draw
Show more
Football
Theate backs 'unlucky' Lukaku to come good for Belgium at EURO 2024
EXCLUSIVE: Former international Pintinho on Brazil at the Copa América, Endrick & Vinicius
Scotland have shot at creating history against Hungary at Euro 2024
Hosts Germany look to secure top spot in Group A against Switzerland
EXCLUSIVE: Cleophas Shimanyula backs Kenya to get past U17 World Cup group stage
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Juventus agree fee for Luiz
Updated
2024 U17 Women's World Cup Draw: Nigeria face Ecuador, Kenya tackle England, Zambia play Brazil
Mexico coach Jaime Lozano says captain Edson Alvarez's injury a huge blow
Hosts United States expect big things at Copa América, says midfielder Yunus Musah
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Juventus agree fee for Luiz
EURO 2024 Tracker: De Bruyne scores as Belgium respond with win over Romania
Sabalenka and Jabeur both retire from Berlin Open quarter-final clashes
Turkey boss defends decision to bench Guler in Portugal defeat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings