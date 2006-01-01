Martinez happy with Portugal's progress and ready for EURO 2024 knock-outs

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Martinez happy with Portugal's progress and ready for EURO 2024 knock-outs

Martinez happy with Portugal's progress and ready for EURO 2024 knock-outs

Portugal are hitting form in Germany
Portugal are hitting form in GermanyReuters
Portugal manager Roberto Martinez (50) was pleased by how dominant his side were in their 3-0 win over Turkey on Saturday and said that he is confident they are ready for the EURO 2024 round of 16 after securing qualification as Group F winners.

Despite facing criticism following a last-gasp fightback win against the Czech Republic, Martinez said he didn't think his team had had a bad performance in their opener, considering it was a similar display to the latest game with the result being determined by the circumstances.

Portugal had to dig deep to beat the Czechs 2-1 with a stoppage-time winner, which raised questions about Martinez's side who arrived in Germany among the favourites.

"I think our game was on the same level as the first one which is very important for us, to maintain a good level. The difference is that we managed to score early and that allowed us to play more calm and relaxed," Martinez told a press conference after Saturday's win.

"After we scored the first goal it changed what Turkey needed to do, it is important to start well. We were focused on defence and controlled the game better, it was so meaningful to keep them from scoring."

After abandoning the system used in the opener of deploying three central defenders and reverting to a back four, Martinez said that he would remain flexible and keep his rivals guessing.

"It's important to balance our abundance of individual talent and the best way to do it is being tactically flexible," Martinez said.

"To have that flexibility in a national team is difficult so I think it's great that we have players talented enough to play different roles according to the situation and the rival."

As it stands in Group F
As it stands in Group FFlashscore

As the victory secured Portugal's progress to the knockout rounds, Martinez said that he would rotate his squad in their last group stage game on Wednesday against Georgia.

"Securing first place is good because there are a lot of players in the dressing room who deserve to play and we need to give them opportunities to show what they've got and create a competitive environment in the team during the tournament," Martinez said.

"I was very happy with the attitude and them showing that we're growing game by game. It's good to see progress and a good level of play in two consecutive matches and I feel that we are ready for the knock-outs."

Mentions
FootballEuroPortugalTurkeyCzech RepublicGeorgia
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Stars are born & veterans perform as Group F opens with a bang
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Euro 2024: Ranking all the tournament's kits from best to worst
Show more
Football
Turkey boss defends decision to bench Guler in Portugal defeat
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Portugal impress, Czech regret & Group E set for epic end
UEFA fines Croatia for fan trouble at EURO 2024 match against Albania
Belgium hit two past Romania to leave all four teams level in Group E
EURO 2024 Tracker: De Bruyne scores as Belgium respond with win over Romania
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Juventus agree fee for Luiz
Updated
Mbappe plays in practice game with mask against U21 side and grabs goals
Ronaldo selfie-hunting pitch invaders are security concern, says Martinez
Hungary coach confident Szoboszlai will be fit for Scotland clash
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Juventus agree fee for Luiz
EURO 2024 Tracker: De Bruyne scores as Belgium respond with win over Romania
Sabalenka and Jabeur both retire from Berlin Open quarter-final clashes
Czech Republic aim to attack more and shackle Georgia's 'Kvara-dona'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings