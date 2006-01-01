Netherlands come from behind to beat Turkey and secure semi-final spot at EURO 2024

The Netherlands demonstrated great determination to come from a goal down to beat Turkey 2-1 in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, ensuring they can look forward to their sixth European Championship semi-final appearance.

Turkey were forced to go into their third European Championship quarter-final without the services of their last-16 match-winner, Merih Demiral, who was handed a two-match ban for an offensive gesture.

In Demiral’s absence, a determined Turkey side soaked up the early Dutch pressure with a physical approach, defying any pre-match fears that their status as outsiders would see a conservative gameplan.

And that paid dividends with a 35th-minute opener for Turkey in the German capital, as teenage talent Arda Guler collected a loose ball from a corner, and then produced a perfectly weighted cross for Samet Akaydin to head home at the far post.

Akaydin’s first international goal ultimately proved enough to give Turkey their first half time lead at the tournament, challenging Ronald Koeman to make an inspired team talk at the break.

Match stats Flashscore

The Dutch returned to the break with greater intent, but it was their opponents who went close to grabbing a second just before the hour mark when Guler drove an ambitious long-range free-kick against the upright.

Turkey clearly had no qualms about trying their luck from a distance, as Kenan Yildiz also saw his name on the back pages for a fleeting moment, unleashing a menacing 20-yard strike that forced Bart Verbruggen into an uncomfortable stop.

However, all of Turkey’s endeavours were rendered void in the 70th minute, when Stefan de Vrij restored parity with an emphatic header following a well-worked short corner.

With momentum firmly in their favour, a confident Netherlands side required just six minutes to complete the turnaround, doing so courtesy of a Mert Muldur own goal.

The full-back inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net in an attempt to beat Cody Gakpo to Denzel Dumfries’ dangerous delivery.

With their Euro dreams fading, Turkey unleashed an onslaught in the closing stages, forcing the Dutch backline to make crucial blocks, before Verbruggen made an incredible reaction save to deny Kerem Akturkoglu.

Koeman’s troops ultimately clawed their way to the finish line to set up a mouthwatering tie against England, ending Turkey’s memorable journey in the process.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands)