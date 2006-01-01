'Only a football game', Swiss boss Yakin consoles Akanji on shootout miss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. 'Only a football game', Swiss boss Yakin consoles Akanji on shootout miss

'Only a football game', Swiss boss Yakin consoles Akanji on shootout miss

Akanji being consoled by his head coach
Akanji being consoled by his head coachReuters
Manuel Akanji should forget about the penalty miss that shattered Switzerland's dream of a place in the Euros semi-finals and focus instead on his stellar performances that were central to their impressive run, his coach Murat Yakin said on Saturday.

With Switzerland and England level at 1-1 after extra time, Akanji missed his side's first spot kick while the Three Lions converted all five of theirs to land a place in next week's semi-final in Dortmund.

The Manchester City central defender showed his true character by volunteering to take the first penalty, Yakin said.

"You give responsibility to your players, and you can't be angry at them afterwards - players who played a fantastic tournament, especially Manu," he told a press conference.

"What can you say to him? Well, there's not many words of solace. It doesn't matter, no. I said 'Thank-you' to him for his performance, and also how he led the team, how he performed. This was really on the highest level.

"Of course, there's deep emptiness, deep sadness. But this is the kind of sadness where everybody, every individual, has to work through it."

Yakin said he was proud of the team for the way they performed at Euro 2024, denying hosts Germany a perfect start to the tournament, eliminating holders Italy and playing entertaining football.

'IT HURTS A LOT'

He said his side played well and deserved to go through after defending resolutely to keep England's big names at bay.

Breel Embolo put the Swiss ahead after 75 minutes to send travelling fans into a frenzy but the celebrations were cut short when Bukayo Saka fired a brilliant shot in off the far post to level the game.

 

Switzerland could have won it deep into extra time when substitute Xherdan Shaqiri rattled the woodwork with an outrageous attempt to score from a corner, before Zeki Amdouni forced a late save from Jordan Pickford.

"It hurts a lot when you make so many efforts, when you see the chances that we had. I'm very sad for the lads and also for the nation that after such a performance, we have to leave the tournament," Yakin said.

He said Akanji's missed penalty was just a detail that could be forgotten about in view of his overall performance.

"The beautiful thing is, it's only a football game. On one hand, football is giving us so much in life, you can never pay it back," he said.

"It's incredible. But these moments are part of the business. It is a missed penalty. And now, he doesn't need to be bothered anymore about it when you see how he played, the responsibility he carried on his shoulders."

Mentions
FootballEuroSwitzerlandEmbolo Breel
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Tracker: Scotland and Switzerland share spoils after Germany secure qualification
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Saka banishes demons from Wembley, Dutch delight in Berlin
'He is so brave' - Southgate heaps praise on Saka after playing key part in England win
Show more
Football
Netherlands showed heart and courage in comeback EURO 2024 win, Koeman says
Turkey proud to show their spirit, says coach Montella despite EURO 2024 exit
Rodriguez shines as Colombia thrash Panama to secure Copa América semi-final spot
Netherlands come from behind to beat Turkey and secure semi-final spot at EURO 2024
EURO 2024 Tracker: Dutch into semi-finals after second-half turnaround against Turkey
Updated
England reach EURO 2024 semis after beating Switzerland on penalties
Transfer News LIVE: Kilman makes move to West Ham, Zielinski joins Inter
Updated
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Dutch into semi-finals after second-half turnaround against Turkey
Swiatek faces 'gangster' threat as Djokovic feels need for speed at Wimbledon
Transfer News LIVE: Kilman makes move to West Ham, Zielinski joins Inter
Top seed Iga Swiatek dumped out of Wimbledon by Putintseva

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings