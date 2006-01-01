Relentless Kante more than justifies France recall on return to the big stage

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Relentless Kante more than justifies France recall on return to the big stage

Relentless Kante more than justifies France recall on return to the big stage

Kante was France's star man
Kante was France's star man Reuters
Eyebrows were raised when France recalled N'Golo Kante (33) after two years in the international wilderness but the midfielder looked as if he had never been away in Monday's 1-0 win over Austria at Euro 2024.

Before the recall, Kante's last game for his country was in June 2022 as he missed the World Cup with a hamstring injury.

A move to the Saudi Pro League appeared to have ended his France career but the 33-year-old was superb in their Group D clash on Monday, showing that playing at a lower club level did not equate to a drop in his own standards.

Kante showed the remarkable all-pitch energy that initially took him to the top of the world game, working tirelessly to keep the physical Austrians at long range, and also had the fitness to support French attacks deep into the match, while also showing his often underrated passing ability.

“His performance? You saw him,” Deschamps said. “We were sure about recalling him. He is smart – on a technical level he has the capacity to read balls and project himself. He was really bright tonight and we needed that.”

In the build-up to Monday’s game, teammate Marcus Thuram said of the returning Kante: “I have never seen anything like it, it's horrible. We can't play anymore, we can't play in training anymore. As soon as we have him on our team, we know we have won."

Kante's match stats
Kante's match statsStatsPerform

Kante, as ever, cut a modest figure after being named man of the match and when Kylian Mbappe went off with a smashed nose late in the game, Kante took over the captaincy for the first time.

"I wasn’t expecting that, it was an honour," he said.

"I was a bit apprehensive at the start of the match but I enjoyed that feeling again. We wanted to make it difficult for the Austrians and it went pretty well I believe.”

Kante said he never felt his form would fall by playing in the Saudi league. “The expectation level is very high there,” he said. “I always give my best there and just want to do the same here.”

Overall, Deschamps was satisfied with the victory, albeit secured by an own goal, but was clearly worried about the extent of Mbappe's injury, which looked to be a broken nose.

"He's not doing well, he's with the medical staff," he said. "His nose got badly hit and we need to check that out and it's very unfortunate for us.

"The French team will always be stronger with Kylian but if he can't play we will do without him."

Mentions
FootballEuroKante N'GoloFrance
Related Articles
N'Golo Kante’s comeback has French squad buzzing ahead of Euro 2024
Deschamps confident that France can overcome injury crisis at the Euros
Kylian Mbappe to play with mask after breaking nose, could miss Netherlands clash
Updated
Show more
Football
Premier League fixtures 2024/25 announced: All key games and dates
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Nuno Gomes insists his Portugal are strong at EURO 2024 but 'watch out for Italy'
Goal drought and bloodied nose underline Mbappe's Euros misfortune
Transfer News LIVE: Kvaratskhelia saga with Napoli rumbles on, Lima signs for Wolves
Updated
Serbia charged after fans display banner with provocative message in England opener
Do Portugal still need former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo up front?
Turkey counting on fervent fans in Euro debut against Georgia
EURO 2024 Tracker: France claim edgy win over Austria after Slovakia shock Belgium
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kvaratskhelia saga with Napoli rumbles on, Lima signs for Wolves
EURO 2024 Tracker: France claim edgy win over Austria after Slovakia shock Belgium
EURO 2024 Tracker: Ruthless Romania putting on a show against frail Ukraine
Aryna Sabalenka to skip Paris Olympics to focus on hardcourt swing

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings