Scotland game important but not revenge, says Spain coach De la Fuente

Spain coach Luis De la Fuente addresses a press conference in Sevilla ahead of their match with Scotland
Spain coach Luis De la Fuente said his team were not out for "revenge" against Scotland on Thursday but victory would "almost" book La Roja's place at Euro 2024.

Scotland beat Spain 2-0 in March at Hampden Park in a qualifier for the tournament in Germany next summer, an early set-back for De la Fuente in his second game in charge.

Steve Clarke's side have won all five of their qualifying games and lead Group A, six points above Spain, second, who have played a game less.

"I don't see it as revenge, I see it as a game, we'll fight to win and it's a responsibility because we represent a country," De la Fuente told a news conference Wednesday.

"It's not revenge, it's another football game - a very important one, but a game."

Spain's players take part in a training session on Wednesday
De la Fuente said his Spain team was much stronger than the side which was beaten in Glasgow seven months ago.

"The team gives me confidence, security, they are responsible, professional, add the talent the players have and I am very calm," said the coach.

"Of course we drew conclusions (after the defeat), the important one is that now we're better than we were then, a better team than we were.

"Now we have to play football and show that, we'll try to win tomorrow, and the next game, and the next game."

Spain's Jesus Navas takes part in a media session ahead of their match with Scotland
De la Fuente said he had faith in wingers Bryan Zaragoza and Ansu Fati, who were late call ups to replace the injured Yeremy Pino, while Barca forward Lamine Yamal also left the camp with a muscular issue.

Spain visit Norway on Sunday in another qualifier, knowing two victories would earn passage to Euro 2024.

"Since (the last matches), we've been conscious of the importance of these two games, and tomorrow's game, which is decisive to almost open the door to qualification for us," added De la Fuente.

"The mere idea of being able to seal qualification in these two games shows their importance."

Follow Spain v Scotland on Flashscore.

Belgium seek to beef up midfield with uncapped Royal Antwerp's Mandela Keita

