Torres, Pino called up to replace injured Asensio and Olmo

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Torres, Pino called up to replace injured Asensio and Olmo
Torres, Pino called up to replace injured Asensio and Olmo
Torres last played for Spain at the World Cup last year
Torres last played for Spain at the World Cup last year
Reuters
Spain have called up Barcelona forward Ferran Torres (23) and Villarreal midfielder Yeremy Pino (20) to replace the injured Marco Asensio (27) and Dani Olmo (25) for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus, the Spanish federation said.

Paris St Germain forward Asensio and RB Leipzig midfielder Olmo were substituted in the first half with physical complaints during Friday's match, where Spain thrashed hosts Georgia 7-1.

Torres last played for Spain at the World Cup in Qatar last year, where his side were upset by Morocco in the last-16. This will also mark the first time Torres, who has 35 caps, has been named in the Spain squad under new manager Luis de la Fuente.

Pino, who has made 11 appearances for Spain, scored in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals against Italy.

"Ferran Torres and Yeremy Pino will join the Spanish national team... to prepare for the match against Cyprus at the Estadio de Los Carmenes stadium," the Royal Spanish Football Federation said in a statement on Saturday.

Spain, the 2023 UEFA Nations League champions, are second in Group A on six points after three matches and stand nine points behind Scotland, who have played two more games.

The Spaniards next host Cyprus in Granada on Tuesday.

Mentions
FootballEuroSpainTorres FerranPino YeremyAsensio MarcoOlmo Dani
Related Articles
Seven heaven for Spain in Georgia thrashing
Spain coach has 'blind confidence' in Barca teen Yamal
Spain visit Georgia in shadow of ongoing Rubiales scandal
Show more
Football
Germany in freefall after 4-1 shock loss to Japan as Euros looms
North Macedonia strike late to defy Italy victory
Updated
Ukraine coach lauds fans for key role in England draw
Lacklustre England stutter to draw against Ukraine
Arsenal knocked out of women's Champions League by Paris FC
Villarreal name Pacheta as head coach
Virgil van Dijk says ban and fine hard lesson to learn
Belgium avoid Azerbaijan upset thanks to Carrasco
African qualifier to go ahead in Marrakech despite deadly quake
Most Read
Gauff beats Sabalenka to win US Open title
US Open women's final preview: Gauff takes on Sabalenka
Derby Week: One of the spiciest contests in Spanish football
Serbia and Germany go in pursuit of first World Cup title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings