Serbia charged after fans display banner with provocative message in England opener

Serbia have been charged by UEFA
Serbia have been charged by UEFAReuters
The Serbian Football Association was charged by UEFA on Monday after their supporters displayed a banner that “transmitted a provocative message unfit for a sports event” and for throwing objects inside the stadium during Sunday's defeat by England.

The charges come after the Kosovo Football Federation complained to UEFA about "Serbian fans displaying political, chauvinistic, and racist messages against Kosovo" during their 1-0 defeat by England.

UEFA also said that an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will investigate alleged discriminatory behaviour following reports from an observer about monkey chants being directed at English players by a Serbian fan.

Eight people had been temporarily detained following a brawl between Serbia and England fans in Gelsenkirchen ahead of Sunday's game, police said.

Mentions
FootballSerbiaEuro
