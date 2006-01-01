Spain have 'blind faith' despite 'genius' Mbappe, says coach De Le Fuente

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Spain have 'blind faith' despite 'genius' Mbappe, says coach De Le Fuente

Spain have 'blind faith' despite 'genius' Mbappe, says coach De Le Fuente

Kylian Mbappe can "decide a game at any moment", said Spain coach Luis de la Fuente
Kylian Mbappe can "decide a game at any moment", said Spain coach Luis de la FuenteAFP
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente (63) has "blind faith" in his side despite taking on France and their "one of a kind" Kylian Mbappe (25) in Tuesday's Euro 2024 semi-final.

Riding a wave of five straight wins, Spain have lit up the tournament, scoring 11 goals on the way to the semi-final.

France have reached the same point despite lacking attacking fluency and are yet to score from open play. France's three strikes have come from one penalty and two own goals.

Mbappe and fellow forward Antoine Griezmann have come under fire for failing to perform, but De La Fuente remained wary, particularly of the French captain.

"These kinds of footballers are unpredictable. You never know where they will appear and they never disappear completely," he said.

"His (Mbappe's) level could be slightly lower than his usual level, but 50 per cent of Kylian Mbappe could be 100 per cent of any other player.

"A player like this can decide a game at any moment. He's a genius, a world-class player, of which France have many."

Recent meetings between France and Spain
Recent meetings between France and SpainFlashscore

Despite lavishing praise on the French captain, de la Fuente backed his own troops.

"Mbappe is a one of a kind and is exceptional," the coach said, but added: "To me, my footballers are the best."

"Knowing their potential, we will try to minimise their virtues.

"I trust we will be able to counteract them. I have blind faith in my team and know we are ready to win tomorrow."

Match preview
Flashscore

Spain midfielder Rodri said he was not tuning in to criticisms of the French forward, considered by many to be the best player in the world.

"I don't trust what people say. I know the player he is. He can hurt any team at any time and we will have to be aware of what he does," he said.

Rodri also pushed back at suggestions France had reached the semi-final on the basis of boring football.

"Some might think they are boring but I don't see football in that way," the Manchester City midfielder told reporters.

"They're in the semi-finals and others are not. But we just want to win and play our football - and not look too much at what they do."

Follow the semi-final with Flashscore here.

Mentions
FootballEuroSpainFrance
Related Articles
Three key battles as France face Spain in blockbuster EURO 2024 semi-final
Dani Olmo takes reins as Spain battle France for spot in EURO 2024 final
France hoping captain Kylian Mbappe can deliver against Spain at EURO 2024
Show more
Football
Messi fit for Copa América semi-final against Canada, says coach Scaloni
Confirmed Premier League and European club kits for the 2024/25 season
Updated
EURO 2024 Tracker: Semi-finals loom in Germany with Spain facing France on Tuesday
Updated
Former Liverpool and Barcelona star Thiago Alcantara hangs up boots at 33
Boa Morte expecting 'derby' between Guinea Bissau and Mozambique in AFCON qualifiers
Paraguay coach Garnero sacked after disappointing Copa América campaign
Leaks forced French coach to keep cards close to chest, say midfielder Rabiot
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille bid for Greenwood, Dortmund announce Anton signing
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille bid for Greenwood, Dortmund announce Anton signing
EURO 2024 Tracker: Semi-finals loom in Germany with Spain facing France on Tuesday
Emma Navarro turfs out Coco Gauff from Wimbledon following all-American duel
Coco Gauff hails depth in women's tennis after shock Wimbledon exit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings