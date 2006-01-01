Swiss coaches have computers stolen but no sensitive data lost at EURO 2024

Swiss coaches have computers stolen but no sensitive data lost at EURO 2024

The Swiss are into the last 16 and will face Italy on Friday
The Swiss are into the last 16 and will face Italy on FridayReuters
Switzerland coaches had computers stolen in Dusseldorf during EURO 2024, though no sensitive data or information about their next match against Italy has been compromised, the team said on Tuesday.

Video analysts responsible for preparing data and tactical information for team coaches were not impacted as they were at Switzerland's base camp in Stuttgart, a spokesperson for the team said, confirming three laptops were taken.

Those affected were part of a delegation of junior national team coaches who were travelling across Germany to observe and analyse matches.

"No sensitive data or no information about the upcoming match against Italy has been lost," the official said in an email.

Switzerland have reached the knockout stages of their sixth successive major tournament and play Italy in Berlin on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballEuroItalySwitzerland
EURO 2024 Tracker: France and Netherlands looking to secure top spot in Group D
Ukraine midfielder Sydorchuk enjoying the sound of silence ahead of Belgium clash
Czechs sweat on Patrik Schick’s availability for crucial Turkey clash
Georgia's Sagnol rejects talk of political interference over Zivzivadze playing time
Real Madrid captain Nacho to leave club after 23 years
Transfer News LIVE: Everton closing in on Ndiaye, Leipzig linked with Morton
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Liverpool confident on Inacio while Chelsea looking to sell players
Mark Halsey insists refereeing standards have fallen and handball law has big problem
From fastest goal to fantastic fans, Albania sprang surprises despite EURO 2024 exit
