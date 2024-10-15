Thomas Tuchel reportedly agrees deal to become next England manager

German coach Thomas Tuchel (51) has agreed a deal to become the next permanent England men's senior team manager, according to reports.

England have been without a permanent manager following Gareth Southgate's exit after the Euro 2024 final defeat against Spain.

Under-21s coach Lee Carsley had been appointed as interim boss, with speculation intensifying this week regarding the FA speaking with numerous candidates, including Tuchel and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

However, it appears the former Chelsea, Dortmund, PSG and Bayern Munich manager has won the race to be the next Three Lions boss, and their third foreign hire.

Tuchel led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021 but was sacked the following year by the club's new owners despite protests by fans.

The towering coach has been out of a job since leaving Bayern at the end of last season, following the club's first season in over a decade without any silverware.

He was also the manager of the Bavarian club when they opted to sign England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

World-class winner

Sky Sports previously said Tuchel was in "pole position" to become Gareth Southgate's long-term replacement earlier on Tuesday.

The FA declined to comment on the reports but said that CEO Mark Bullingham will provide an update on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium.

Tuchel fits the remit of a "world-class coach who has won trophies", which was outlined by England interim manager Lee Carsley after Sunday's 3-1 Nations League win over Finland.

Carsley was put in temporary charge in August following Southgate's resignation shortly after reaching the final of Euro 2024.

However, the 50-year-old, who stepped up from his role as under-21s manager, has since given mixed messages about whether he wanted the job on a permanent basis.

Carsley's case was further damaged by a 2-1 Nations League defeat to Greece last week and he backed the idea of appointing a foreign coach if they are the right candidate.

"We've seen in the past that we've had different nationalities coach the team. The best candidate should get the job," said Carsley.

"I think we'd be putting ourselves in a corner if we didn't, and we didn't open our minds a bit."

Tuchel will inherit a richly talented generation of players, including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer, that will be among the favourites for World Cup glory in 2026.

Southgate led the Three Lions to back-to-back Euros finals, plus a World Cup semi-final and a quarter-final in his four major tournaments in charge.

England, though, are still yet to win a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup.