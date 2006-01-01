Three issues Southgate must address before England's first Euro 2024 game

England get their Euro 2024 campaign underway in a week's time against Serbia, but they are not without a handful of issues to address.

The Three Lions' preparations have been somewhat shaken - beaten in their final tune-up against Iceland having put in a drab and flat display.

The players were booed off the Wembley turf, although Gareth Southgate felt the game provided a "really good focus ahead of the tournament".

With the mood slightly unsettled, Flashscore looks at three areas of concern Southgate must look to fix before Sunday's tilt in Gelsenkirchen.

The back line

It looked to be a potential problem on paper, but England's warm-up matches exposed that the defence isn't exactly watertight.

Marc Guehi, who will be a likely starter next to John Stones in central defence, looked a little off-key in the friendlies despite his assured displays for Crystal Palace.

It is likely down to the fact the 23-year-old lacks the experience at international level compared to Harry Maguire, but it may be the case that he could grow more confident the more he plays.

John Stones' quality is more than evident although there is always a lingering worry that he can pick up a knock - such was the case at half-time against Iceland.

Then there is the glaringly obvious weakness at left-back with Luke Shaw still not at full fitness having not played since February.

Kieran Trippier didn't exactly sparkle during both friendlies and his right-footedness hindered England when down the left-hand side.

Who partners Rice?

Iceland also gave Southgate a headache as to who should pair Declan Rice in midfield with the combination with Kobbie Mainoo something that didn't work.

The lack of chemistry was a given and it was evident for Iceland's goal - Rice overextending upfield and leaving a large space for Mainoo to try and defend on the counter.

It was one small lapse that was punished very quickly and it is something that could very easily happen at Euro 2024 with the quality of opposition ramped up.

Southgate needs to find a midfield duo with balance and the Rice-Mainoo experiment will have displayed to him that they are both a little too similar with what they are trying to achieve.

That could be partnering Rice with Trent Alexander-Arnold or Adam Wharton, with both more than capable of picking out progressive passes which in turn would allow the Arsenal man to sit in a bit more to protect the defence.

There is even the case for a three-man midfield with Jude Bellingham - in spite of his excellent attacking performances for Real Madrid - dropping back a little given his all-roundedness.

Foden's conundrum

Phil Foden may be the Premier League Player of the Year, but there has been a lingering question mark around his effectiveness for England.

Foden was given a central role against Iceland and despite a promising-looking start, the performance somewhat wilted and confidence levels dropped.

What Southgate has is a positional dilemma regarding Foden, which is both a luxury and a bit of a headache.

Some of his best work for Manchester City came on the right which was occupied by Cole Palmer versus Iceland, while Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka will have that position come tournament time.

Bellingham's superb displays behind the striker for Real Madrid make it difficult to shift him, which leaves the left-hand side a possible option.

It would mean a slightly different job that won't require him to cut inside, but his silkiness on the ball can provide a different kind of threat closer to the touchline.

When England's training camp started, Foden wowed his teammates with Rice saying: "Everyone has been talking about him: 'Have you seen Phil in training?' He's that good. So, so special."

So, it should very much be in England and Southgate's best interests to make sure he extracts the best out of the forward.