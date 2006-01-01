Turkey counting on fervent fans in Euro debut against Georgia

Turkey counting on fervent fans in Euro debut against Georgia

Turkey expect to make the most of strong support from their passionate fans and put on a show against Georgia in their Euro 2024 Group F opener at Dortmund BVB Stadion on Tuesday.

Midfielder Salih Ozcan, who was born in Cologne to a Turkish family and plays for Borussia Dortmund, said Turkey needed to capitalise on the large Turkish population in Germany.

"It's really a big advantage for us to play here in Germany, this is going to feel like a home game for us," Ozcan told a press conference on Monday.

"I believe that we should use this as an advantage to us but for that we have to show up on the pitch, take the game from Georgia in the first minutes and that should bring our fans behind us.

"So, I urge all the Turkish fans to come and bring on the noise. And I promise we will honour the flag until the end."

Ozcan was emotional when explaining why he decided to play for Turkey despite being born in Germany, saying his heritage and family roots were stronger and it was an easy choice.

"I was born and raised in Germany but I feel Turkish, it's a matter of identity. Tomorrow's game is going to be a great gift for Turkish people and I believe that it's going to be a very important game for me," Ozcan said.

"It's a very different feeling for me because I know this stadium. This is my home and I play here every weekend. So I'm really looking forward to see the Yellow Wall (of supporters) to be painted in Turkey's white and red."

Manager Vincenzo Montella agreed that it was an honour to be able to play at Euro 2024 in Germany in front of what he expects will be a large Turkish fanbase during the tournament.

However, he pointed out that his side must control their emotion to avoid mental errors in a tough group alongside Portugal and Czech Republic, who meet later on Tuesday.

"We have to be patient. We have to stay organised all the time. We have to play disciplined to avoid making silly mistakes. If we follow our plan, I'm confident we will make our fans proud," the Italian said.

Kylian Mbappe could have broken nose, possibly out for Euro 2024 group stage
EURO 2024 Tracker: France claim edgy win over Austria after Slovakia shock Belgium
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Romania sparkle, Belgium flounder & France field familiar faces
Wober own goal hands dominant France slender win over Austria in Euro 2024
Belgium coach Tedesco rues missed chances after surprise loss to Slovakia
Slovakia's shock Belgium win shows smaller nations have progressed, says Calzona
Transfer News LIVE: Sergio Ramos leaves Sevilla, Napoli issue Kvaratskhelia statement
Sevilla sign Nigerian forward Chidera Ejuke from Russian side CSKA Moscow
Portugal's Ruben Dias says Cristiano Ronaldo proves 'anything is possible'
