Euro U21 Group C roundup: England breeze past Germany, Israel join them in quarter-finals

In the last round of Group C matches at the Euro U21 Championships, England continued their unbeaten run by defeating Germany 2-0 while Israel booked their place in the quarter-finals thanks to a late winner against the Czech Republic.

England extended their perfect start to the European Under-21 Championship as they breezed past Germany with consummate ease, securing a 2-0 victory that ensured the Germans were dumped out at the group stage despite winning the last edition of this tournament.

For an international rivalry that is famously steeped in so much history, the opening five minutes hinted that this affair wouldn’t be as close-fought as usual.

Germany were warned inside the opening minute of Cameron Archer’s intent, but as Noah Atubolu quelled his initial threat, the German stopper was powerless to deny the Aston Villa man opening the scoring just moments later after he latched onto Jacob Ramsey’s deft through ball.

It only seemed a matter of time before England doubled their advantage, and when they eventually did, it came in fine fashion. After some quick thinking from goalkeeper James Trafford freed Harvey Elliott in the centre circle, the Liverpool man picked the ball up and ran all of 50 yards, leaving German defenders in his wake before arrowing an effort into the bottom corner.

Germany threatened to halve the arrears before the break, but Kevin Schade’s deflected effort falling perfectly into the hands of Trafford just about summed up their opening 45 minutes.

With their spot in Sunday’s quarter-final assured prior to tonight, this game was an essential dead rubber to England, and ahead of their showdown with Portugal, boss Lee Carsley took the chance to withdraw some of his big hitters around the hour mark.

Considering Germany needed a three-goal swing to harbour any hopes of advancing to the knockouts, their lack of attacking intent was alarming and it was England still doing all the leg work in the final third.

Only a last-ditch Luca Netz block denied Cole Palmer from putting the icing on the cake for England, but with the game already wrapped up, there were no repercussions for his wastefulness.

It was job done for Carsley’s men, who finished Group C with a 100% winning record, but for Germany, they’ll board their flight home steeped with regret having relinquished their crown with what can only be described as a whimper.

Israel qualified for the quarter-finals for the first time AFP

Israel booked their spot in the quarter-finals for the first time in the nation’s history as a late goal from Omri Gandelman earned Guy Luzon’s side a famous triumph over the Czech Republic.

Having secured an impressive victory over Germany in their second group fixture, the Czechs came into matchday three knowing just a point would seal their progression into the knockout stages.

A clash with Israel - winless in their last six matches (D3, L3) - seemed like a favourable one for the Czechs, however, it was Luzon’s side who started on the front foot, with Oscar Gloukh seeing a fierce early strike thwarted by Vitezslav Jaros.

Determined to improve after a lacklustre opening half-hour, the Czech Republic gradually began to see more of the ball as the half progressed. While there were small signs of encouragement for the 2002 winners, clear-cut chances continued to come at a premium, with neither side able to find any kind of rhythm in the final third before halftime.

Clearly unimpressed by his team’s first-half performance, Jan Suchoparek introduced Pavel Sulc and Krystof Danek at the interval to provide the Little Lions with some much-needed creativity in midfield.

Despite those changes, it was Israel who came closest to an opener in the early stages of the second half, as Dor Turgeman sliced a gilt-edged opportunity wide of the target when well-placed in the six-yard box.

Grateful for that narrow escape, the Czech Republic looked to regain some semblance of composure heading into the final 20 minutes with the match still tantalisingly poised.

Israel knew a late goal would see them progress at the Little Lions’ expense and with eight minutes remaining Gandelman headed home at the back post from Gloukh’s delivery to spark jubilant scenes - sending his nation into a first-ever quarter-final.

